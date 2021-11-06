Aggies land nation's top DT for 2022
Texas A&M has landed the number two player overall in the Rivals rankings once before. That player was Myles Garrett, who became the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Aggies are now hoping lightning strikes twice.
Powell (Tenn.) defensive tackle Walter Nolen, the nation's top defensive tackle, has committed to the Aggies. It caps a remarkable piece of recruiting by the Aggies, who were able to go from essentially off of Nolen's radar in late June to a commitment in early November.
A&M topped essentially every major program in the nation to obtain Nolen's commitment, including major contenders Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Alabama. Nolen was initially expected to visit Tuscaloosa Saturday, but he and his family decided to come to College Station for the third time in a month instead.
Nolen came to Aggieland for the first time at the end of June on a whim to attend A&M's pool party and was blown away by the visit. The Aggies became a serious contender and landed an official visit, which he took Oct. 9 -- the weekend of the Alabama game. At that point, A&M vaulted to the top of his list, a position which was strengthened by another visit for the South Carolina game.
Nolen is the 15th commit for A&M's 2022 class and the first 5-star. He could set off a run of commitments, with Fort Bend Marshall WR Chris Marshall expected to announce today as well.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
Nolen is one of the most impressive talents I've seen since taking over this job. He's got almost inhuman speed for his size, superior strength and a knack for playing football.
Nolen's strength makes him a force. He can throw high school linemen aside, and then he has speed that virtually no player at 320 pounds has ever had. He's out of his stance like a shot and has the ability to run around or through opponents.
When he's double teamed, he has the ability to split the double teams or just use his quickness to get past them. He's both dynamic and dominant.
As deep as the Aggies are at defensive tackle, Nolen is so good he could come in and contribute immediately. He's got the potential to be a force and could follow Garrett as a high NFL draft pick.