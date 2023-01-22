Sensing opportunity, Smith decided to enter the transfer portal on Jan. 16. One of the first teams to express interest was A&M, which is still working to rebuild its wideout corps. A visit to College Station this past weekend turned out to be all that was needed, as Smith announced his commitment Sunday night.

In his first season with UTEP, Smith caught 33 catches for 570 yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per catch. Last season, Smith became the Miners' primary target and put up huge numbers: 71 catches for 1,039 yards (14.6 YPC) and 7 scores. That was enough for Smith to be recognized as an honorable mention All-Conference USA player this season.

Smith, a native of Cibolo, was largely overlooked by recruiters out of both high school and Cisco College largely due to his height. The 5-foot-7 receiver took the only offer he had, from UTEP, and made it count.

Suddenly a group that looked like a complete mess a month ago doesn't look to shabby anymore -- especially when you consider Smith may not be the only player in the receiver room with that last name.

Right now, A&M has freshman All-American Evan Stewart (53 catches, 649 yards, 2 TD), playmaker Moose Muhammad (38 catches, 610 yards, 4 TD) and sophomore Noah Thomas (5 catches, 51 yards, 2 TD) back, and they were the starters in the season-ending rout of LSU. They could see veterans Jalen Preston and Kenyon Jackson return, and they've added 4-star receivers Micah Tease and Raymond Cottrell.

There could be a major addition in the coming weeks: Ainias Smith. Smith only played in four games last year, but was still third in the team in receiving (15 catches, 291 yards, 2 TD). Smith could opt to remain in the NFL Draft, but indications at this point are that he is looking to return.

The addition of the Smiths gives the Aggies depth, experience and playmaking ability at receiver. Stewart and Muhammad have proven they are top-flight SEC receivers, and Ainias Smith is elite when healthy. Tyrin Smith has consistently found ways to get open and make plays at UTEP, and A&M will look for him to do the same in the SEC. With two years of highly productive work at the college level behind him, he immediately moves into the Aggie two-deep.

If there's any concern, it's that the Aggies are gathering a group of deadly Smurfs. Tyrin Smith is 5-foot-7, Ainias Smith is 5-foot-10 and Stewart and Tease are 5-foot-11. Muhammad is taller at 6-foot-1, and Thomas and Cottrell are 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-3, respectively. A&M now has speed and playmaking ability at receiver; now, they need more height. Former Alabama receiver Tyler Harrell, who his 6-foot-1, may help a little in that department.