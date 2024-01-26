The 4-star linebacker was recruited heavily by Jimbo Fisher's staff before he was fired last November. When Mike Elko arrived, he picked up the effort even further, getting him on campus for A&M's first junior day two weekends ago. Shortly thereafter, Riggins decided he had seen enough and announced a commitment date for Friday.

Riggins has a massive offer list, including ones from Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU and national champion Michigan. He took multiple trips to both Oklahoma and Texas, and at one point the Sooners were considered the leaders for him. But the Aggies and Tennessee moved ahead later in the process, with A&M winning out.

Riggins will join what is becoming a strong linebacker unit, with Taurean York, Scooby Williams, Martrell Harris, Daymion Sanford, Chantz Johnson, Jordan Lockhart and Tristan Jernigan all scheduled to be on campus barring transfers in 2025.

In 2025, Riggins made 88 tackles, with 12 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.