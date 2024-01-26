Aggies land top 2025 LB target
This commitment story and analysis is brought you by Branch & Dhillon, P.C.!
Texas A&M has been after Forney linebacker Kelvion Riggins for a long time. On Friday evening, they got him.
The 4-star linebacker was recruited heavily by Jimbo Fisher's staff before he was fired last November. When Mike Elko arrived, he picked up the effort even further, getting him on campus for A&M's first junior day two weekends ago. Shortly thereafter, Riggins decided he had seen enough and announced a commitment date for Friday.
Riggins has a massive offer list, including ones from Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU and national champion Michigan. He took multiple trips to both Oklahoma and Texas, and at one point the Sooners were considered the leaders for him. But the Aggies and Tennessee moved ahead later in the process, with A&M winning out.
Riggins will join what is becoming a strong linebacker unit, with Taurean York, Scooby Williams, Martrell Harris, Daymion Sanford, Chantz Johnson, Jordan Lockhart and Tristan Jernigan all scheduled to be on campus barring transfers in 2025.
In 2025, Riggins made 88 tackles, with 12 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
I have some first-hand knowledge of Riggins' abilities because I've seen him in person at last year's Rivals camp. He blew everyone away, to put it mildly. He was outstanding.
First, his athleticism is off the charts. His burst, as you can see, is off the charts. His speed is superior for a linebacker is closer to what you would expect from a safety. The way that he blitzes off the edge reminds me a lot of Edgerrin Cooper.
Riggins is also extremely aggressive and loves to hit people. If he gets moving downhill, watch out. He's also got good field vision and has the ability to find his way to the football.
We don't see any of him in coverage in his highlights, but I've seen him do that in person. He can turn and go with running backs without trouble and clearly has excellent recovery speed.
Riggins is one of my favorite players in the 2025 class regardless of position. He's violent. He likes to hit people and has the ability to find the ballcarrier and track him down. He's speed makes him an elite recruit, and I think he'll continue to improve with time.