AggieYell - Aggies learn their 2020 schedule

The Aggies will start the season Sept. 26 at home against Vanderbilt, a team that is in the lower ranks of the conference and could be missing several starters who could opt out. That should be a good warmup and confidence boost for A&M, and they'll need it.

The Aggies were hoping to go to Tuscaloosa 10-0 under the old schedule, but now they'll likely face Alabama with just one win under their belt. A&M travels to play Alabama for the Crimson Tide's home opener Oct. 3, after Alabama opens at Missouri. Alabama will be breaking in a new quarterback and lost several standout players from their 2019 squad, but are still considered by many to be the best team in the SEC.

There will be no letdown for the Aggies, as the Florida Gators return to Kyle Field for the second time ever Oct. 10. Both teams will start the season in or near the top 10 in the polls, and Florida has hopes of unseating Georgia in the SEC East. This will be a critical game for both teams, and both games between the two so far have been tight with the visiting team winning both.

If the Aggies do catch a break, it's playing Mississippi State in Starkville Oct. 17. Mike Leach and new QB KJ Costello will still be figuring things out as the Bulldogs adjust to a new scheme, but the improved Aggie secondary will need to be on the lookout. Kellen Mond and the Aggie offense may need to score early and often in this one.

After a bye week Oct. 24, the Aggies return to the field on Halloween to face Arkansas at home. A&M is undefeated against the Razorbacks since joining the SEC and blasted the hogs the last time the two teams played at Kyle Field.

The Aggies then have a two-game road stretch against Eastern Division opponents, starting in Columbia against South Carolina Nov. 7. The Aggies have not lost to South Carolina since joining the conference, but the last two games at Williams-Brice Stadium have been uncomfortably close. On Nov. 14, A&M travels to Tennessee for the first time ever, facing an improved Vols team that will be looking to make a statement and get a little revenge after the Aggies beat them in double overtime in 2016.

A&M gets to come home for two weeks after that, facing off against Western Division foes. Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin will come to Kyle Field Nov. 21, continuing a series where the Aggies have won three straight. And Thanksgiving weekend, A&M gets a chance at payback against the defending national champion LSU Tigers on Nov. 28.

That's the schedule, right? Wrong.

After the Aggies play LSU in the annual hatefest and after the Iron Bowl, A&M is traveling to Auburn to face off with another bunch of Tigers. This game is the highlight of the final week schedule and could decide which of the two teams represents the west in Atlanta for the SEC championship.

When the schedule was changed to a 10-game, conference-only schedule, you knew it wouldn't be easy. If the Aggies have an advantage, they have a veteran team with the same systems in place and there will be relatively little film on A&M's explosive new players. The middle of the schedule isn't easy, but isn't terrible either; the final two weekends will be tough.

2020 was the year A&M fans have been waiting for for a couple of years, and now it's here. Let's see what Jimbo Fisher and company can do.