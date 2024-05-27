Advertisement
Aggies learn their path to Omaha

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
After a high successful 2024 regular season, the Texas A&M baseball team has learned its seeding and regional opponents as it attempts to return to the College World Series for the second time in three years.

Jim Schlossnagle and the Aggies will be at home for both regional rounds. (Texas A&M Athletics)
The Aggies (44-13) were one of three SEC teams selected as the top four seeds, announced earlier Sunday. Coach Jim Scholossnagle's team ended up being the number 3 seed overall, the highest seed in program history.

As a result of A&M's high seeding, Blue Bell Park will serve as a host for the regional round and the super regional, should A&M advance.

The Aggies will open the College Station Regional Friday against Grambling (26-26), the champions of the SWAC. The other members of the College Station regional are Texas (35-22) and Louisiana (40-18).

The Aggies did not play Grambling or Louisiana in the regular season, but bombed Texas 9-2 in Austin on March 5.

The times for the regional have yet to be announced.


