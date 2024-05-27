The Aggies (44-13) were one of three SEC teams selected as the top four seeds, announced earlier Sunday. Coach Jim Scholossnagle's team ended up being the number 3 seed overall, the highest seed in program history.

As a result of A&M's high seeding, Blue Bell Park will serve as a host for the regional round and the super regional, should A&M advance.

The Aggies will open the College Station Regional Friday against Grambling (26-26), the champions of the SWAC. The other members of the College Station regional are Texas (35-22) and Louisiana (40-18).

The Aggies did not play Grambling or Louisiana in the regular season, but bombed Texas 9-2 in Austin on March 5.

The times for the regional have yet to be announced.



