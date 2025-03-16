Aggies learn who's on the dance card

The Aggies (22-10, 11-7 SEC) received a 4 seed in the South region bracket from the NCAA Basketball Tournament selection committee Sunday evening, sending them on the road to Denver for the first two rounds.

A&M's first game will be Thursday against 13th-seeded Yale, the champions of the Ivy League this season with a record of 22-7, 13-1 in conference. If the Aggies advance, they will play the winner of the game between five seed Michigan and 12 seed UC-San Diego on Saturday.

A&M lost four of its last six games, including a 94-89 double overtime loss to Texas in the SEC Tournament. But the two wins included a wire-to-wire, double-digit win over then No.1 Auburn and a dominant win on the road against LSU.



