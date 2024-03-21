The 2023-2024 Aggies (20-14) hope to change that Friday night against Nebraska. With an experienced roster, most of which played in last year's tournament, A&M believes they are better prepared than they were last March.

"We did a lot of celebrating and got that out of our system (before arriving)," guard Tyrece Radford said. "Now it's time to really lock in, take it a game at a time and be where our feet are at."

A top-25 team before the season began, A&M didn't get above .500 in conference play until the SEC Tournament, where they won their first two games. That pounding of a tough schedule, however, could have prepared them for what is to come in the NCAAs.

"I think it prepared us for this moment. I feel we played 18 NCAA Tournament games, at home, on the road, neutral site, in the SEC Tournament. The physicality we play with, it's like no other," guard Wade Taylor said.

The Cornhuskers (23-10) are in the dance for the first time since 2014 after finishing third in the Big 10. They are the antithesis of how A&M played for much of the year, attempting to run an uptempo offense and score quickly.

"They kind of remind me of Alabama," Taylor said. "They're fast. They have great shooters. All five positions can shoot, just like Alabama. They kind of run the NBA offense -- pin-downs, screen, things like that."

Radford said Nebraska "live(s) and die(s) by the 3," something that sounds like a nightmare to Aggies who recall last year's disaster at the hands of a sharp-shooting Penn State squad in Des Moines. In spite of the reliance on the 3-pointer, Taylor said there are few similarities between Penn State and Nebraska.

"I would say that Penn State game plan and the Nebraska game plan are totally different ... They shot 3s from the post. They had one guy kind of orchestrating everything," he said. "With Nebraska they have a lot of good players. They shoot better off the dribble than they do off the catch. They're getting a lot of 3s in transition. They have plays ran to make 3s."

Taylor, an All-American in his own right, will have one of the most-watched matchups in the whole tournament as he goes up against Nebraska guard and Japanese star Keisei Tominaga. Tominaga averaged nearly 15 points a game this season and Taylor said A&M will have to clamp down on him as much as possible.

"He's a great player. You just can't shut him down. He's going to make shots. We have to make sure we stay focused and continue the game plan," Taylor said.

After having major winning streaks and losing streaks, beating top-10 teams and losing to cellar-dwellers, the Aggies have had an up and down season. Taylor said that a good showing in the tournament would change how the season is viewed.

"We've been through a lot this year. A lot of people didn't think we would be here today. We just to continue to keep working, and we want to thank God for putting us in the position," he said.























