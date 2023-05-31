Aggies look to make another run at Omaha
Texas A&M's baseball team begins its quest for a repeat trip to the College World Series in the Palo Alto Regional Friday night. Here's a look at all four teams:
#2 seed Texas A&M (36-25)
Regular season ended: With a 10-4 loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament championship game
Team batting average: .269
Batting average against: .265
Team ERA: 5.57
Opponents ERA: 6.67
Projected lineup:
1) SS Hunter Haas (.316, 10 HR, 39 RBI; .932 OPS )
2) 1B Jack Moss (.361, 4 HR, 36 RBI; .946 OPS)
3) 3B Trevor Werner (.259, 14 HR, 51 RBI; .897 OPS)
4) RF Jace LaViolette (.290, 19 HR, 59 RBI; 1.051 OPS)
5) CF Jordan Thompson (.267, 7 HR, 34 RBI; .837 OPS)
6) LF Ryan Targac (.221, 8 HR, 40 RBI; .780 OPS)
7) 2B Austin Bost (.215, 5 HR, 42 RBI; .705 OPS)
8) DH Brett Minnich (.254, 9 HR, 30 RBI; .863 OPS)
9) C Max Kaufer (.165, 1 HR, 9 RBI; .545 OPS)
Projected starters:
Troy Wansing (3-3, 4.83 ERA)
Justin Lamkin (3-3, 5.62 ERA)
Nathan Dettmer (1-3, 6.34 ERA)
The Aggies bashed their way through the regular season, but it was their starting pitching that shined in the SEC Tournament. Wansing and Lamkin gave up a combined 2 hits over 14 innings against Tennessee and South Carolina, while former closer Will Johnston (who could get the ball in game 3), added a quality start against LSU. The Aggies knocked off the Vols, Gamecocks, Tigers and top national seed Arkansas on their way to the title game, where they finally ran out of arms. But they've won six of their last eight games and look like they're playing their best baseball of the season.
A&M clearly has an offense built around power, with freshman LaViolette leading the way with 19 homers. Haas, a transfer who hit less than .200 at Arizona State last year, has been a star in Aggieland. Moss continues to hit any pitcher any time, while Minnich and Werner both carried the team through hot streaks of their own. The Aggies can also be aggressive on the basepaths, stealing 90 bags in 108 tries, led by LaViolette's 18 steals.
If A&M's pitching performs like it did in the SEC Tournament and the bats are as usual (or a little better), the Aggies will be a tough out for anyone.
#1 Stanford (38-16)
Regular season ended: going 1-2 in the PAC-12 Tournament
Team batting average: .317
Batting average against: .258
Team ERA: 5.99
Opponents ERA: 7.81
Projected lineup:
1) CF Eddie Park (.330, 5 HR, 41 RBI; .890 OPS)
2) 3B Tommy Troy (.394, 14 HR, 46 RBI; 1.180 OPS)
3) 1B Carter Graham (.326, 15 HR, 59 RBI; .993 OPS)
4) RF Braden Montgomery (.330, 15 HR, 69 RBI; 1.085 OPS)
5) LF Alberto Rios (.403, 17 HR, 66 RBI; 1.266 OPS)
6) C Malcolm Moore (.312, 12 HR, 52 RBI; .936 OPS)
7) 2B Drew Bowser (.272, 10 HR, 40 RBI; .835 OPS)
8) DH Jake Sapien (.304, 3 HR, 16 RBI; .874 OPS)
9) SS Owen Cobb (.325, 6 HR, 31 RBI; .848 OPS)
Projected starters:
Matt Scott (5-3, 4.68 ERA)
Ty Uber (1-0, 8.41 ERA)
Quin Mathews (7-4, 3.87 ERA)
Stanford's offense was insanely good this season, which was a positive because their pitching staff was largely a negative. Of the 13 pitchers who threw more than 1 inning, nine had ERAs above 5. Mathews, who led the team in wins and ERA, was lit up in the PAC-12 Tournament by Arizona in a 14-4 loss.
The Cardinal can hit with anyone in the nation and are 20-7 at home. But their starting pitching has been a concern all year and hasn't exactly looked good of late. Stanford gave up 32 runs in three tournament games, highlighting their need to outslug opponents.
#3 Cal State Fullerton (33-22)
Regular season ended: Winning 2 of 3 from Cal Poly
Team batting average: .274
Batting average against: .281
Team ERA: 4.94
Opponents ERA: 5.22
Projected lineup:
1) 3B Zach Lew (.279, 7 HR, 39 RBI; .875 OPS)
2) 1B Caden Connor (.333, 4 HR, 40 RBI; .922 OPS)
3) RF Nate Nankil (.307, 5 HR, 38 RBI; .827 OPS)
4) DH Brendan Bobo (.199, 7 HR, 25 RBI; .751 OPS)
5) CF Moises Guzman (.255, 2 HR, 23 RBI; .814 OPS)
6) LF Carter White (.332, 0 HR, 20 RBI; .799 OPS)
7) C Cole Urman (.269, 3 HR, 29 RBI; .679 OPS)
8) 2B Eli Lopez (.326, 5 HR, 16 RBI; .803 OPS)
9) SS Jack Haley (.229, 1 HR, 15 RBI; .631 OPS)
Projected starters:
Tyler Stultz (7-3, 4.53 ERA)
Evan Yates (2-2, 3.57 ERA)
Peyton Jones (5-1, 3.53 ERA)
Fullerton is the opposite of A&M in that it has relied more on pitching than offense to get them to where they are. But when they've been bad, they've been awful -- they enter the Palo Alto Regional having lost nine of 12, including eight in a row. In terms of pop and speed, they're at the bottom of the regional by a good margin. But their pitching has been solid for the most part, and closer Jojo Ingrassia (5-2, 2.63 ERA, 7 saves) has struck out 48 batters in 41 innings. He's highly effective if he gets the ball late.
#4 San Jose State (31-25)
Regular season ended: Mountain West Tournament champions
Team batting average: .284
Batting average against: .271
Team ERA: 5.76
Opponents ERA: 5.89
Projected lineup:
1) LF Robert Hamchuk (.302, 6 HR, 36 RBI; .832 OPS)
2) SS Theo Hardy (.337, 2 HR, 27 RBI; .897 OPS)
3) 2B Charles McAdoo (.322, 8 HR, 45 RBI; .926 OPS)
4) CF Jack Colette (.302, 6 HR, 39 RBI; .916 OPS)
5) 1B Hunter Dorraugh (.336, 10 HR, 45 RBI; .992 OPS)
6) 3B Dalton Bowling (.296, 11 HR, 52 RBI; .902 OPS)
7) C Matt Spear (.253, 5 HR, 26 RBI; .752 OPS)
8) DH Nik Trapani (.247, 4 HR, 15 RBI; .781 OPS)
9) RF James Shimashima (.177, 4 HR, 9 RBI; .593 OPS)
Projected starters:
Jonathan Clark (4-4, 4.50 ERA)
Mickey Thompson (3-5, 4.52 ERA)
Aaron Eden (2-4, 5.84 ERA)
The Spartans got hot at the right time and came out of the loser's bracket to take out Air Force twice to win an automatic bid. The 4-5-6 trio of Colette, Dorraugh and Bowling is dangerous, but they are station-to-station and don't run much at all. Their pitching staff, beyond their three regular starters, has been atrocious. Their best pitcher is likely nominal closer Jack White (3-1, 2.63 ERA, 3 saves), who started one game this year -- and finished it. He could pop up as a starter in this regional, but it's more likely he's up out of the bullpen early and often -- he pitched in both ends of the doubleheader against Air Force to win the MWC tournament.