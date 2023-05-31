Regular season ended: With a 10-4 loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament championship game

Team batting average: .269

Batting average against: .265

Team ERA: 5.57

Opponents ERA: 6.67

Projected lineup:

1) SS Hunter Haas (.316, 10 HR, 39 RBI; .932 OPS )

2) 1B Jack Moss (.361, 4 HR, 36 RBI; .946 OPS)

3) 3B Trevor Werner (.259, 14 HR, 51 RBI; .897 OPS)

4) RF Jace LaViolette (.290, 19 HR, 59 RBI; 1.051 OPS)

5) CF Jordan Thompson (.267, 7 HR, 34 RBI; .837 OPS)

6) LF Ryan Targac (.221, 8 HR, 40 RBI; .780 OPS)

7) 2B Austin Bost (.215, 5 HR, 42 RBI; .705 OPS)

8) DH Brett Minnich (.254, 9 HR, 30 RBI; .863 OPS)

9) C Max Kaufer (.165, 1 HR, 9 RBI; .545 OPS)





Projected starters:

Troy Wansing (3-3, 4.83 ERA)

Justin Lamkin (3-3, 5.62 ERA)

Nathan Dettmer (1-3, 6.34 ERA)





The Aggies bashed their way through the regular season, but it was their starting pitching that shined in the SEC Tournament. Wansing and Lamkin gave up a combined 2 hits over 14 innings against Tennessee and South Carolina, while former closer Will Johnston (who could get the ball in game 3), added a quality start against LSU. The Aggies knocked off the Vols, Gamecocks, Tigers and top national seed Arkansas on their way to the title game, where they finally ran out of arms. But they've won six of their last eight games and look like they're playing their best baseball of the season.

A&M clearly has an offense built around power, with freshman LaViolette leading the way with 19 homers. Haas, a transfer who hit less than .200 at Arizona State last year, has been a star in Aggieland. Moss continues to hit any pitcher any time, while Minnich and Werner both carried the team through hot streaks of their own. The Aggies can also be aggressive on the basepaths, stealing 90 bags in 108 tries, led by LaViolette's 18 steals.

If A&M's pitching performs like it did in the SEC Tournament and the bats are as usual (or a little better), the Aggies will be a tough out for anyone.