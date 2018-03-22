The Aggies are obviously playing good basketball right now, and Michigan needed a miracle from freshman Jordan Poole to beat Houston. But the Wolverines have won 11 straight and shouldn't be trifled with.

A&M wants to do what they do: get the ball in the low post and let Davis and Williams take over. That worked well against an undersized UNC team, but Michigan's got more size. In fact, their best player is their "center" Moritz Wagner. He averaged better than 14 PPG during the season, but got in foul trouble against UH and their offense stagnated as a result.

A&M needs the power game to work, but they've also got to be smart about things. The Wolverines run a three-guard offense, but they're good-sized guards and they're quick defensively. If they start jumping down into the post to cause problems for Williams and Davis, Hogg and Gilder will have to make them pay from the outside. Starks needs to be smart with the ball, and he also needs to attack inside early. He could be the problem for Wagner if he can force him to defend the drive.

The Aggies should come into this game with a lot of confidence after blowing out the defending national champion, but their margin for error is limited. They have to play a game where turnovers are kept at a minimum and they're taking good shots. If they can slow down the three guard attack on the other end, they could be on the way to making history.