AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 20 Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) and Auburn (5-3, 2-3 SEC) begins with a breakdown of the Auburn offense against the Aggie defense.

A&M needs to be aggressive and sure-tackling against Auburn.

Auburn likely starters

QB: 8 Jarrett Stidham (6-3, 215, Jr.; ProFootball Focus season score of 63) RB: 9 Kam Martin (5-10, 193, Jr.; PFF score of 60.2) FB: 27 Chandler Cox (6-1, 242, Sr.; PFF score of 64.5) TE: 86 Tucker Brown (6-3, 289, Sr.; PFF score of 69.2) WR: 81 Darrius Slayton (6-2, 190, Jr.; PFF score of 60.8) WR: 18 Seth Williams (6-3, 210, Fr.; PFF score of 69.4) WR: 80 Sal Canella (6-5, 232, Jr.; PFF score of 53.5) WR: 23 Ryan Davis (5-9 185, Sr.; PFF score of 65) LT: 76 Prince Tega Wanogho (6-7, 307, Jr.; PFF score of 76.1) LG: 77 Marquell Harrell (6-3, 307, Jr.; PFF score of 67.2) C: 52 Nick Brahms (6-3, 304, RS-Fr.; PFF score of 56.9) RG: 64 Mike Horton (6-4, 324, Jr.; PFF score of 59.5) RT: 71 Jack Driscoll (6-5, 300, Jr.; PFF score of 74.3)

Texas A&M likely starters

DE: 8 Kingsley Keke (6-4, 285, Sr-3L; PFF score of 74.1) DT: 34 Daylon Mack (6-1, 320, Sr-3L; PFF score of 81.2) DT: 52 Justin Madubuike (6-3, 300, So-1L; PFF score of 83.2) DE: 46 Landis Durham (6-3, 255, Sr-3L; PFF score of 70.6) SLB: 25 Tyrel Dodson (6-2, 242, Jr-2L; PFF score of 67.4) MLB: 42 Otaro Alaka (6-3, 240, Sr-3L; PFF score of 71.5) WLB: 1 Buddy Johnson (6-2, 225, So-1L; PFF score of 72.8) Nickel: 26 Deshawn Capers-Smith (6, 200, Sr-3L; PFF score of 69.9) CB: 21 Charles Oliver (6-2, 202, Jr-2L; PFF score of 65.5) S: 6 Donovan Wilson (6-1, 207, Sr-3L; PFF score of 80.3) S: 4 Derrick Tucker (6-1, 200, So-1L; PFF score of 50.9) CB: 29 Debione Renfro (6-2, 193, So-1L; PFF score of 71.8)

Auburn statistical leaders

Rushing: JaTarvious Whitlow, 100 carries for 623 yards and 4 TD Martin, 73 carries for 237 yards and 1 TD Shaun Shivers, 37 carries for 212 yards and 2 TD Passing: Stidham, 142-235 for 1,714 yards, 8 TD and 4 INT Receiving: Davis, 38 catches for 321 yards Slayton, 21 catches for 332 yards and 1 TD Williams, 14 catches for 310 yards and 2 TD

A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Alaka, 49 Wilson, 40 Dodson, 37 Tackles for loss: Alaka, 8.5 Durham and Keke, 7.5 Madubuike, 6 Sacks: Durham and Keke, 6 Madubuike, 4 Mack, 2 Interceptions: Three with 1 each Forced fumbles: Madubuike, 2 Alaka and Braden Mann, 1 Fumble recoveries: Dodson, 1



Auburn by the numbers

Scoring offense: 28.4 PPG, 72nd Rushing yards: 172.3 YPG, 68th Passing yards: 217.4 YPG, 85th Total yards: 389.7 YPG, 82nd First downs: 161, 85th 3rd down conversions: 37.2%, 87th 4th down conversions: 41.2%, 104th Red zone percentage: 82.9%, 76th Sacks allowed: 16, 59th Turnovers: 12, 65th Average time of possession: 27:10, 117th

A&M by the numbers

Scoring defense: 21.5 PPG, 31st Rushing defense: 89.3 YPG, 5th Passing defense: 241.6 YPG, 87th Total defense: 330.9 YPG, 24th First downs allowed: 119, 4th 3rd down conversions defense: 27.5%, 7th 4th down conversions defense: 33.3%, 15th Red zone defense: 68.8%, 6th Tackles for loss: 51, 52nd Sacks: 20,. 41st Turnovers forced: 4, 128th

Auburn's scheme

The Tigers have had trouble moving the ball all year, which is somewhat shocking considering they have a senior NFL prospect at quarterback in Stidham who performed well last year and talent at the skill positions. But, with the exception of 484 yards two weeks ago against an atrocious Ole Miss defense, yards have been tough to come by -- even in a 34-3 win against Auburn, the Tigers has less than 300 yards of total offense and mustered just 11 offensive first downs. Just as in past years, Gus Malzahn's offense is going up-tempo, with a lot of motion and misdirection to confuse the opposing defenses. Outside of the pace, there's a lot of similarities in style between Auburn's offense and A&M's. The Tigers use multiple sets, sometimes using the shotgun or the pistol with three wides and sometimes using putting Stidham under center with two tight ends. The problem has been with the playcalling: when tight end Chandler Cox is in the game, Auburn has overwhelming run the football or used the screen game. If he's out and they go four wides, it's a pass. Auburn has also run the ball heavily on first down. Considering they haven't had much running the football with the exception of Boobie Whitlow (who is questionable for this game), that's not a good thing if opponents are keying on it. The Tigers have had two weeks to prepare for this game and almost certainly will try to reverse some trends, but the question is how much they can really change with a coach who has been extremely stubborn in the past and a quarterback who has taken a step back this year. Of course, in past years this has been the type of team that jumps and bites A&M.

A&M's scheme

The Aggies will almost certainly hope Auburn keeps to their trends and runs the football a lot, especially on first down. The had their worst weekend against the run all year at Starkville and only gave up 143 yards on the ground -- more than half of that on one play. If Whitlow is out (and he's certainly not 100%), then that would play right into the Aggies' hands. A&M needs to find ways to pressure Stidham. He's gotten rattled in nearly every game this year and has locked onto receivers, and more importantly, the Aggies showed last weekend that they just can't play off a struggling quarterback and hope he beats himself. The Auburn receivers haven't put up great numbers this year, but Williams and Slayton have a lot of talent and Anthony Schwartz may be the fastest man in college football. The Aggies need to watch Auburn's position groups for clues, but not get hung up on thinking that it's an automatic tell. The Tigers would almost certainly have changed that after a bye week. But if Auburn sticks with the short passing game, the Aggies have to get up and tackle immediately. If they want to go bombs away, then A&M has to find ways to get pressure. The Tigers have not been good offensively to date, but they have too much talent to be taken lightly.

Key matchups