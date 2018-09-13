AggieYell.com's look at the week 3 matchup between Texas A&M (1-1) and Louisiana Monroe (2-0) begins with a look at the Warhawks offense against the Aggie defense.

ULM likely starters

X 2 R.J. TURNER (6-2, 201, Jr.) LT 77 TRACE ELLISON (6-5, 298, Jr.) LG 73 DEVIN JACKSON JR. (6-5, 354, Jr.) C 56 BOBBY REYNOLDS (6-2, 282, Jr.) RG 68 T.J. FIAILOA (6-4, 325, So.) RT 64 EASTWOOD THOMAS (6-5, 320, Jr.) TE 82 SLOAN SPILLER (6-1, 221, Sr.) Z 3 MARCUS GREEN (5-8, 185, Sr.-5) Y 10 D’MARIUS GILLESPIE (6-1, 214, Sr.-5) QB 6 CALEB EVANS (6-2, 212, Jr.) TB 44 DERRICK GORE (5-10, 208, Sr.-5) W 17 XAVIER BROWN (6-0, 208, Sr.)

Texas A&M likely starters

The Aggies have leaned heavily on seniors Kingsley Keke and Otaro Alaka so far.

DE: 8 Kingsley Keke (6-4, 285, Sr-3L) DT: 34 Daylon Mack (6-1, 320, Sr-3L) DT: 52 Justin Madubuike (6-3, 300, So-1L) DE: 46 Landis Durham (6-3, 255, Sr-3L) SLB: 25 Tyrel Dodson (6-2, 242, Jr-2L) MLB: 42 Otaro Alaka (6-3, 240, Sr-3L) WLB: 1 Buddy Johnson (6-2, 225, So-1L) CB: 21 Charles Oliver (6-2, 202, Jr-2L) S: 6 Donovan Wilson (6-1, 207, Sr-3L) S: 4 Derrick Tucker (6-1, 200, So-1L) CB: 29 Debione Renfro (6-2, 193, So-1L)

ULM statistical leaders

Rushing yards: Gore, 28 carries for 118 yards and 2 TD Passing yards: Evans, 50-81, 541 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT Receiving yards: Green, 11 catches for 195 yards and 4 TD Touchdowns scored: Green, 4



A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Alaka and Dodson, 11 Tackles for loss: Alaka and Durham, 2.5 Sacks: Madubuike, 1 Passes broken up: Keldrick Carper, 2

ULM by the numbers

Scoring offense: 27.5 PPG, T-84th Rushing yards: 183.5 YPG, 61st Passing yards: 270.5 YPG, 46th Total yards: 454 YPG, 44th First downs: 44, T-64th 3rd down conversions: 43.3%, T-56th 4th down conversions: 67%, T-32nd Red zone percentage: 60%, T-124th Sacks allowed: 0, 1st Turnovers: 4, 86th Average time of possession: 30:06, 66th

Texas A&M by the numbers

Scoring defense: 17.5 PPG, 42nd Rushing defense: 68 YPG, 12th Passing defense: 264, 98th Total defense: 332 YPG, 49th First downs allowed: 27, 17th 3rd down conversions defense: 20%, T-5th 4th down conversions defense: 0%, T-1st Red zone defense: 60%, 16th Tackles for loss: 12, 66th Sacks: 1, 115th Turnovers forced: 0

ULM's scheme

A&M fans will see a lot of similarities between the offense ULM runs and the one the Aggies ran the past several years. Everything flows through Evans, who has thrown for 541 yards and rushed for 100 more. The Warhawks like to go up-tempo, with four wides or three wides and a tight end. In many cases, they'll operate using the RPO (run-pass option), putting the fate of the play in Evans' hands. When he does throw it, he likes to go down the field to Green, who is averaging 18 yards a catch. In the running game, ULM runs a lot of draws and pitches, as you'd expect from an RPO team. Gore has been their leading rusher and he brings a little pop at 210 pounds, but backup Austin Vaughn has the big play of the year to date, a 58-yard run against Southern Miss last week. Vaughn is a bruiser, listed a 5'8" and 218 pounds. ULM wants to go fast and that has worked at times, rapidly moving the ball down the field. But that pace has also left them prone to making mistakes, and they've already turned the ball over 4 times against lesser competition.

A&M's scheme

We got a look at it Saturday against Clemson, now they'll work to refine it in preparation for Alabama. With the Warhawks likely using 4-receiver sets, look for Deshawn Capers-Smith to be on the field a lot as the nickel. The Aggies will go with their four-man front, with big bodies in on rushing downs and bringing in additional speed in obvious passing situations. Those will be times when Tyree Johnson and Jeremiah Martin are on the field with Landis Durham. One thing the Aggies did a lot of last week was apply pressure right up the middle. This was done for two reasons: get the quarterback moving and to force disrupt running plays intended for the middle of the field. Otaro Alaka blitzed consistently, with Daylon Mack and Justin Madubuike working to push directly up the field. The Aggies did not play a lot of press man coverage Saturday, instead staying back and attacking receivers once the ball was in flight. It will be interesting to see whether they do that again this weekend, or attempt to apply more pressure at the line. The safeties, Wilson and Tucker, will have to tackle better than they did last weekend.

Key Matchups