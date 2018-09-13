Aggies look to stymie Warhawks offense
AggieYell.com's look at the week 3 matchup between Texas A&M (1-1) and Louisiana Monroe (2-0) begins with a look at the Warhawks offense against the Aggie defense.
ULM likely starters
X 2 R.J. TURNER (6-2, 201, Jr.)
LT 77 TRACE ELLISON (6-5, 298, Jr.)
LG 73 DEVIN JACKSON JR. (6-5, 354, Jr.)
C 56 BOBBY REYNOLDS (6-2, 282, Jr.)
RG 68 T.J. FIAILOA (6-4, 325, So.)
RT 64 EASTWOOD THOMAS (6-5, 320, Jr.)
TE 82 SLOAN SPILLER (6-1, 221, Sr.)
Z 3 MARCUS GREEN (5-8, 185, Sr.-5)
Y 10 D’MARIUS GILLESPIE (6-1, 214, Sr.-5)
QB 6 CALEB EVANS (6-2, 212, Jr.)
TB 44 DERRICK GORE (5-10, 208, Sr.-5)
W 17 XAVIER BROWN (6-0, 208, Sr.)
Texas A&M likely starters
DE: 8 Kingsley Keke (6-4, 285, Sr-3L)
DT: 34 Daylon Mack (6-1, 320, Sr-3L)
DT: 52 Justin Madubuike (6-3, 300, So-1L)
DE: 46 Landis Durham (6-3, 255, Sr-3L)
SLB: 25 Tyrel Dodson (6-2, 242, Jr-2L)
MLB: 42 Otaro Alaka (6-3, 240, Sr-3L)
WLB: 1 Buddy Johnson (6-2, 225, So-1L)
CB: 21 Charles Oliver (6-2, 202, Jr-2L)
S: 6 Donovan Wilson (6-1, 207, Sr-3L)
S: 4 Derrick Tucker (6-1, 200, So-1L)
CB: 29 Debione Renfro (6-2, 193, So-1L)
ULM statistical leaders
Rushing yards: Gore, 28 carries for 118 yards and 2 TD
Passing yards: Evans, 50-81, 541 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT
Receiving yards: Green, 11 catches for 195 yards and 4 TD
Touchdowns scored: Green, 4
A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Alaka and Dodson, 11
Tackles for loss: Alaka and Durham, 2.5
Sacks: Madubuike, 1
Passes broken up: Keldrick Carper, 2
ULM by the numbers
Scoring offense: 27.5 PPG, T-84th
Rushing yards: 183.5 YPG, 61st
Passing yards: 270.5 YPG, 46th
Total yards: 454 YPG, 44th
First downs: 44, T-64th
3rd down conversions: 43.3%, T-56th
4th down conversions: 67%, T-32nd
Red zone percentage: 60%, T-124th
Sacks allowed: 0, 1st
Turnovers: 4, 86th
Average time of possession: 30:06, 66th
Texas A&M by the numbers
Scoring defense: 17.5 PPG, 42nd
Rushing defense: 68 YPG, 12th
Passing defense: 264, 98th
Total defense: 332 YPG, 49th
First downs allowed: 27, 17th
3rd down conversions defense: 20%, T-5th
4th down conversions defense: 0%, T-1st
Red zone defense: 60%, 16th
Tackles for loss: 12, 66th
Sacks: 1, 115th
Turnovers forced: 0
ULM's scheme
A&M fans will see a lot of similarities between the offense ULM runs and the one the Aggies ran the past several years. Everything flows through Evans, who has thrown for 541 yards and rushed for 100 more. The Warhawks like to go up-tempo, with four wides or three wides and a tight end. In many cases, they'll operate using the RPO (run-pass option), putting the fate of the play in Evans' hands. When he does throw it, he likes to go down the field to Green, who is averaging 18 yards a catch.
In the running game, ULM runs a lot of draws and pitches, as you'd expect from an RPO team. Gore has been their leading rusher and he brings a little pop at 210 pounds, but backup Austin Vaughn has the big play of the year to date, a 58-yard run against Southern Miss last week. Vaughn is a bruiser, listed a 5'8" and 218 pounds.
ULM wants to go fast and that has worked at times, rapidly moving the ball down the field. But that pace has also left them prone to making mistakes, and they've already turned the ball over 4 times against lesser competition.
A&M's scheme
We got a look at it Saturday against Clemson, now they'll work to refine it in preparation for Alabama. With the Warhawks likely using 4-receiver sets, look for Deshawn Capers-Smith to be on the field a lot as the nickel.
The Aggies will go with their four-man front, with big bodies in on rushing downs and bringing in additional speed in obvious passing situations. Those will be times when Tyree Johnson and Jeremiah Martin are on the field with Landis Durham.
One thing the Aggies did a lot of last week was apply pressure right up the middle. This was done for two reasons: get the quarterback moving and to force disrupt running plays intended for the middle of the field. Otaro Alaka blitzed consistently, with Daylon Mack and Justin Madubuike working to push directly up the field.
The Aggies did not play a lot of press man coverage Saturday, instead staying back and attacking receivers once the ball was in flight. It will be interesting to see whether they do that again this weekend, or attempt to apply more pressure at the line. The safeties, Wilson and Tucker, will have to tackle better than they did last weekend.
Key Matchups
LB Tyrel Dodson against QB Caleb Evans: Dodson will be tasked with helping hold the edge against Evans, especially if he tries to bootleg out to the left to throw or in operating the RPO. Wherever Evans goes, Dodson will track him in order to either stop him on the run or blitzing him against the pass.
DT Daylon Mack vs. LG Devin Jackson: At 354 pounds, Jackson is one of the few guys in CFB that can clearly say they're bigger than Mack. But is he stronger and quick enough? Mack handled a lot of double teams against Clemson and did well, but Jackson's size is monstrous.
CB Charles Oliver vs. WR Marcus Green: Oliver has had rough outings against really tall receivers the past two weeks; this week, he should match up a lot against a guy who is only 5'8" but already has 4 touchdown catches. If Oliver takes Green away, ULM will have a lot more trouble moving the ball.