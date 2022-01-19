Aggies lose two to the portal

Junior Erick Young, a 5-star in the 2019 class, was one of Jimbo Fisher's first bigtime recruits at A&M. He suffered a broken arm in his first training camp and was limited largely to special teams in his freshman season, appearing in seven games.

It looked like Young had found his groove in 2020, moving into the starting lineup at nickel for the opener against Vanderbilt, but got hurt early in the second game of the year against Alabama. He would return to the field later in the season, but Antonio Johnson had moved into the starting lineup.

Johnson's emergence as an elite player in 2021 cost Young even more playing time, and he moved to safety after injuries ended the seasons of Keldrick Carper and Brian Williams. He only appeared in six games, making 5 tackles. For his career, he totaled 17 tackles and a single interceptions, against UTSA in 2019.

Redshirt sophomore running back Darvon Hubbard was a late addition to the 2020 class as the Aggies searched for help at the position. The former Ohio State commitment found his path to the field blocked by All-SEC starter Isaiah Spiller, the versatile Ainias Smith and the emergence of Devon Achane. He only played in three total games, carrying the ball three times for 4 yards.