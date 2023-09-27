Weigman was hurt late in the first half of A&M's 27-10 win over Auburn last weekend, when he was hit while throwing out of his own end zone. He limped off the field and did not returnn.

During his Monday press conference, coach Jimbo Fisher said that Weigman's injury was "a little sprain (with) a little swelling". There was a belief that Weigman might be back as soon as A&M's Oct. 7 game with Alabama, but further examination Tuesday found in his ankle or foot that will take several months to heal.

Several outlets, including AggieYell.com, were able to confirm the report first made by the Houston Chronicle that Weigman's injury was more serious than first thought. Fisher eliminated all doubts with his comments during the SEC teleconference Wednesday morning.

"We thought everything was fine... They got a CAT scan, and it showed up with some things that they'll have to go in and fix," he said.

Weigman's season ends with him completing 82 of 119 pass attempts for 979 yards, 8 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions. He also ran for two scores.

Max Johnson, who came in the game Saturday after Weigman's injury, is now A&M's starter. Johnson completed 7 of 11 passes for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns against Auburn, and has completed 21 of 30 attempts for 226 yards and 4 touchdowns on the season.

The quarterback depth chart gets thinner after Johnson, an experienced SEC starter. Fisher said redshirt sophomore Jaylen Henderson, a transfer from Fresno State, would serve as A&M's backup quarterback. Henderson has only played in 1 game this season and has not attempted a pass. He completed 5 of his 8 passes for 49 yards at Fresno State in 2021.