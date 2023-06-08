Mashack was hired away from Indiana last year after Marshall Malchow moved to Oregon. Coming off a record-setting 2022 recruiting haul, the Aggies started slowly in 2023 recruiting and lost key 5-star commit Anthony Hill to Texas. A&M had to scramble to land 19 players for 2023, good enough for 14th in the nation.

After struggling to land multiple transfer targets in the first open transfer window, frustration continued to grow with Mashack's performance. With the Aggies currently in 32nd place in the Rivals rankings for 2024 with just six commits -- albeit with a large number of big names taking official visits in the coming weeks -- Fisher decided a chance needed to be made.

Mashack's profile has already been removed from A&M's football section on 12thman.com.

AggieYell.com will keep you posted on A&M's search for a new director of player personnel as things develop.