Aggies offense faces struggling Ole Miss defense
AggieYell.com's breakdown of the game between Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC) and Ole Miss (5-4, 1-4 SEC) continues with a look at the Aggie offense against the Rebels defense.
Texas A&M likely starters
QB: 11 Kellen Mond (6-2, 210, So-1L; ProFootballFocus season score of 67.2)
RB: 5 Trayveon Williams (5-9, 200, Jr-2L; PFF score of 75.8)
FB: 12 Cullen Gillaspia (6-2, 235, Sr-2L; PFF score of 72)
TE: 81 Jace Sternberger (6-4, 250, Jr-TR; PFF score of 84.3)
WR: 2 Jhamon Ausbon (6-2, 220; So-2L; PFF score of 62.9
WR: 1 Quartney Davis (6-2, 200, So-1L; PFF score of 62.8)
SLOT: Camron Buckley (6-2, 190, So-1L, PFF score of 70.2)
LT: 65 Dan Moore Jr. (6-5, 317, So-1L; PFF score of 56.7)
LG: 77 Ryan McCollum (6-5, 295; So-1L; PFF score of 57.7)
C: 64 Erik McCoy (6-4, 315, Jr-2L; PFF score of 70.6)
RG: 70 Connor Lanfear (6-6, 320; Sr-3L; PFF score of 60.9)
RT: 54 Carson Green (6-6, 300, So-1L; PFF score of 63.6)
Ole Miss likely starters
DE: 22 Tariqious Tisdale (6-5, 280; So.; PFF score of 68.8)
NT: 95 Benito Jones (6-2, 315; Jr.; PFF score of 68)
DT: 40 Josiah Coatney (6-4, 316; Jr.; PFF score of 77.2)
DE: 97 Qaadir Sheppard (6-4, 240; Jr.; PFF score of 76.1)
OLB: 17 Willie Hibbler (6-3, 249; Jr.; PFF score of 54.4)
MLB: 46 Mohamed Sanogo (6-2, 224; So.; PFF score of 73.9)
OLB: 10 Jacquez Jones (6-1, 227; Fr.; PFF score of 62.8)
DB: 15 Myles Hartsfield (5-11, 211; Jr.; PFF score of 71.4)
S: 36 Zedrick Woods (5-11, 203; Sr.; PFF score of 79.1)
CB: 20 Keidron Smith (6-2, 192; Fr.; PFF score of 74.5)
Nickel: 3 Vernon Dasher (6-1, 205; Jr.; PFF score of 56.1)
CB: 26 Jalen Julius (5-10, 188; Jr.; PFF score of 66.1)
A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Williams, 166 carries for 931 yards and 10 TD
Mond, 110 carries for 290 yards and 4 TD
Jashaun Corbin, 46 carries for 252 yards and 1 TD
Passing: Mond, 171-292, 2, 252 yards, 12 TD, 7 INT
Nick Starkel, 15-22, 169 yards, 1 TD
Receiving: Sternberger, 34 catches for 568 yards and 6 TD
Buckley, 27 catches for 388 yards
Davis, 32 catches for 383 yards and 3 TD
Ole Miss statistical leaders
Tackles: Sanogo, 76
Woods, 62
Coatney, 39
Tackles for loss: Sheppard, 8.5
Jones, 6.5
Victor Evans and Charles Wiley, 6
Sacks: Markel Winters, 4
Wiley, 2.5
Sheppard, 1.5
Interceptions: Woods, 2
Three players with 1
Forced fumbles: Four players with 2
Fumble recoveries: C.J. Moore, 2
Four with 1 each
A&M by the numbers
Scoring offense: 29.2 PPG, 64th
Rushing offense: 188.2 YPG, 49th
Passing offense: 269.9 YPG, 31st
Total offense: 458.1 YPG, 24th
First downs: 236, 6th
3rd down conversions: 37.3%, 90th
Red zone conversions: 81%, 94th
Sacks allowed: 31, 123rd
Time of possession: 36:16, 2nd
Turnovers: 13, 57th
Ole Miss by the numbers
Points allowed: 36.1 PPG, 111th
Rushing yards allowed: 210 YPG, 109th
Passing yards allowed: 289.1 YPG, 123rd
Total yards allowed: 499.1 YPG, 124th
First downs allowed: 233, 120th
Tackles for loss: 70, 13th
Sacks: 18, 74th
Redzone conversion percentage allowed: 79.6%, 38th
Third down conversion percentage allowed: 40%, 76th
Fourth down conversion percentage allowed: 52.4%, 69th
Turnovers forced: 12, 77th
A&M scheme
Ole Miss has struggled to stop anything all year and may have hit a low point last week, giving up 510 yards of offense and 41 points (7 came on a kick return) at home to a South Carolina offense A&M largely stifled in Columbia. A&M hasn't had great success offensively of late against some of the nation's top defense (they have, however, topped their opponents' season averages in points allowed). The Aggies ran the ball very well last week against Auburn, and with Kellen Mond struggling, that's probably what they're going to aim to do again.
There isn't much subtlety needed in this one. The Aggies need to get a hat on a hat and let Williams and Corbin go north and south. A&M wants to hold onto the football, wear the Ole Miss defense down and keep Jordan Ta'amu and the offense off the field. The Aggies remain the #2 team in the nation in time of possession, and they're not going to speed things up this weekend if they can avoid it.
When A&M does throw the ball -- and Ole Miss will try to make them do that -- their defense tends to give up yards in big chunks and leave the middle of the field wide open. As a result, look for Sternberger to run a lot of routes right down the seam, and for Ausbon, Davis, Buckley and company to run a lot of drag routes. Ole Miss likes to get aggressive and get a lot of guys up at the line of scrimmage, so that should open up the screen game as well.
The Aggies are going to move the football. Odds are, they're going to move it a lot. They have to make sure that they take a lot of time in doing it and score touchdowns, not field goals.
Ole Miss scheme
The Rebels play aggressively up front in an effort to get negative plays and get turnovers in order to get their offense back on the field. They're boom or bust. Most of the time, they're bust, as the stats bear out.
The Rebels largely run a 4-2-5, and they'll almost certainly do so Saturday. They like to use their front 6 up close to the line of scrimmage, and they'll probably have at least 7 and maybe 8 up tomorrow to do that. They like to blitz with their nickel and their linebackers, again, in order to create those negative plays. But they tend to play a very deep 2-deep zone behind it, opening up a lot of the middle of the field for opponents. South Carolina hit a lot of crossing routes as a result, as well as some quick outs when the corners were 15 yards off the ball.
Some of Ole Miss' problems are schematic, but others are that they're just not fundamentally sound all the time. They've frequently gotten confused over where they're supposed to be and who they're supposed to cover, and missed tackles have been a problem all year long.
At this point in the season, the Rebels are going to gamble and just hope they can slow opposing offense down a little bit. In conference play, they've given up an average of 241.4 YPG on the ground and 270.6 YPG in the air, so their hopes really haven't been realized. Against the Aggies, look for them to try to stack the box to slow the run and take their chances otherwise.