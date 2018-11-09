Ole Miss has struggled to stop anything all year and may have hit a low point last week, giving up 510 yards of offense and 41 points (7 came on a kick return) at home to a South Carolina offense A&M largely stifled in Columbia. A&M hasn't had great success offensively of late against some of the nation's top defense (they have, however, topped their opponents' season averages in points allowed). The Aggies ran the ball very well last week against Auburn, and with Kellen Mond struggling, that's probably what they're going to aim to do again.

There isn't much subtlety needed in this one. The Aggies need to get a hat on a hat and let Williams and Corbin go north and south. A&M wants to hold onto the football, wear the Ole Miss defense down and keep Jordan Ta'amu and the offense off the field. The Aggies remain the #2 team in the nation in time of possession, and they're not going to speed things up this weekend if they can avoid it.

When A&M does throw the ball -- and Ole Miss will try to make them do that -- their defense tends to give up yards in big chunks and leave the middle of the field wide open. As a result, look for Sternberger to run a lot of routes right down the seam, and for Ausbon, Davis, Buckley and company to run a lot of drag routes. Ole Miss likes to get aggressive and get a lot of guys up at the line of scrimmage, so that should open up the screen game as well.

The Aggies are going to move the football. Odds are, they're going to move it a lot. They have to make sure that they take a lot of time in doing it and score touchdowns, not field goals.