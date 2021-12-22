Aggies out of the Gator Bowl

AggieYell.com has confirmed the news, first reported by Ross Dellinger of Sports Illustrated, that the Aggies currently do not have the numbers to play in the Gator Bowl.

“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher said.

The COVID outbreak brings to a close a disappointing and frustrating season. A&M's season took a turn for the worse when starting quarterback Haynes King was injured in the first quarter of the Aggies' second game of the season. Backup Zach Calzada was up and down during his 10 games as the starter, putting together an epic performance to help upset No. 1 Alabama but struggling mightily in several other games. In spite of a strong defense, A&M still finished 8-4 with a .500 record in conference.

Had the Aggies played in the Gator Bowl, they would have been shorthanded anyway. Calzada abruptly decided to transfer immediately after the season ended, and top underclassmen DeMarvin Leal, Kenyon Green, Isaiah Spiller and Jalen Wydermyer had all declared they would skip the bowl game to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Seniors Jayden Peevy and Leon O'Neal had also said they would skip the bowl game. With King's health still in question, coach Jimbo Fisher said freshman walk-on Blake Bost would have started the Gator Bowl.

While the Aggie football team can look to spring practice with optimism with the return of King, the arrival of former LSU QB Max Johnson and a number of mid-term arrivals from the nation's top recruiting class, the move does have consequences. The inability to play in the Gator Bowl will cost the SEC $5.3 million in revenue.

“It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Post-season football is the pinnacle of the season and when the opportunity is lost, it hurts on many levels. As we have learned in the last 21 months of this health challenge, the well-being and safety of our student-athletes is paramount. Our players poured their heart and soul into this season and we appreciate their dedication as Aggies. Aggie football is on track for long-term success and we know that the best is yet to come.”