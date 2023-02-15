With the win, the Aggies (19-7, 11-2 SEC) moved within a game of first place in the conference after No. 10 Tennessee defeated No. 1 Alabama earlier in the evening.

After Arkansas (17-9, 6-7 SEC) took a 53-51 lead with 5:54 to go, the Aggies would hold them scoreless for the next 5:46 to give their sputtering offense a chance to take advantage.

"They don't flinch. They don't blink," coach Buzz Williams said.

A&M would finally get the scoring they needed as forward Henry Coleman (7 points) the game at 53 with a pair of free throws and Dexter Dennis (14 points, 11 rebounds) gave the Aggies a 55-53 lead with an offensive rebound and putback with 3:04 to go.

Both teams would go scoreless for more than two minutes, with Arkansas sniper Davonte Davis (team-high 14 points) missing three free throws and a 3-point attempt during that span. Coleman’s physical rebound and putback off a miss by Boots Radford with 34 seconds remaining finally gave the Aggies some breathing room.

A&M came out ice cold in the first half, scoring just 4 points the first eight minutes of the game and enduring a 1 of 15 stretch from the floor.

A&M even struggled from the foul line, with 85% foul shooter Wade Taylor missing a pair of attempts. The Aggies were 3 of 9 on layups and shot only 26.9% for the half. After making the game’s opening shot, Taylor missed his next five, and guard Andre Gordon was 0-5 from the field.

On the other side, Arkansas hit 52% from the field, with guard Davonte Davis scoring 11 points on 4 of 5 shooting. The Razorbacks hit 4 of 7 3-pointers with Davis making three of them.

"We did not do a good job of protecting the rim on their cutters," Williams said.

The biggest 3 of the half, however, belonged to A&M’s Hayden Hefner, who hit a 3 at the buzzer to cut Arkansas’ halftime lead to 33-24.

“That was a real momentum swinger,” Taylor said. “That shot showed us that we were still good.”

The switch of baskets seemed to change the luck for the Aggies, as they exploded out of the gate after halftime. A&M started the half on a 14-4 run, with Taylor finding his stroke for 11 points in just 3:50. His up and under layup gave A&M their first lead since the opening moments of the game, with the Aggies going up 38-37.

"He was cooking," Williams said of Taylor.

Davis responded with a 3 of his own to give Arkansas the lead back, but Radford scored 4 straight to tie the game at 42.

Arkansas responded with a 6-0 run to take a 49-44 lead, but A&M started to whittle away at the lead again. Radford (12 points) scored a layup off a steal by Taylor to cut the lead back to 1 with 7:36 left, but Makhi Mitchell (11 points, 9 rebounds) scored to put Arkansas up 51-48. Taylor then hit his third three of the half — he was perfect from beyond the arc after halftime — to tie the game again at 51.

Mitchell would convert two free throws with 5:54 left to give Arkansas a 53-51 lead, but the Razorbacks would not score again until 12 seconds remained in the game. The ability to respond to A&M’s runs vanished as the Aggies cranked up the defensive pressure.

“We knew it was a really critical situation and we were trying to get stops,” Dennis said.

Taylor said the Aggies were talking defense, not offense, in the game’s final minutes.

“We practice situations like that every day. It’s called turkey situations,” Taylor said. “At 2:40 left, we said that if we get a turkey, we win the game.”

By the time Arkansas scored again, the Aggies had built an insurmountable lead. Andersson Garcia spoiled the Razorbacks’ final real chance when he took a charge with 27 seconds left. With Arkansas forced to foul, Dennis would sink four consecutive free throws and Radford one to put the game out of reach.

"They've been 13-2 since Santa Claus came to your house," Williams said of his team. "They've been willing to do the work required."