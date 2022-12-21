He is the 18th member of A&M's signing class and the third (possibly fourth, depending on Rylan Kennedy) linebacker to sign.

With the Aggies needing more linebackers and the early signing period approaching, they turned to a familiar face: College Station's Chantz Johnson, the son of A&M assistant strength and conditioning coach Jerry Johnson. Chantz Johnson is coming off a huge senior season, with 84 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Johnson brings speed and aggression to the linebacker slot. He runs a 4.53 40-yard-dash and you can see the speed as he pursues opponents. He hits with a fury and can really go sideline-to-sideline.

He shows a high football IQ as well. He doesn't get fooled by the option and plays solid assignment football, sticking to his man. He shows patience in identifying the ballcarrier, then hits the gas to close the gap.

Johnson's one drawback is obvious: he's undersized. He's listed at 210 pounds, but definitely needs to get bigger and stronger to be an impact player at the SEC level. The brainpower and building blocks are there; there's just a need for continued growth.