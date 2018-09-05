Not an annual subscriber to AggieYell.com? Now's your chance to join up and get $99 of free Aggie gear in the process, along with outstanding content year-round! For more info, just click here.

The Aggies will need a lot from Landis Durham and Daylon Mack up front.

AggieYell.com begins its look at the matchup between Texas A&M (1-0, 0-0 SEC) and No. 2 Clemson (1-0, 0-0 ACC) with a breakdown of the Tigers offense against the Aggies defense.

Clemson likely starters

QB: 2 Kelly Bryan (6-3, 225, Gr.) RB: 9 Travis Etienne (5-10, 200, So.) TE: 80 Milan Richard (6-3, 255, RS-Sr.). or 44 Garrett Williams (6-2, 235, RS-Jr.) LT:75 Mitch Hyatt (6-5, 310, Sr.) LG: 74 John Simpson (6-4, 330, Jr.) C: 50 Justin Falcinelli (6-4, 315, RS-Sr.) RG: 76 Sean Pollard (6-5, 315, Jr.) RT: 73 Tremayne Anchrum (6-2, 310, Jr.) WR: 5 Tee Higgins (6-4, 210, So.) WR 13 Hunter Renfrow (5-10, 185, RS-Sr.) WR 3 Amari Rodgers (5-10, 215, So.)

Texas A&M likely starters

DE: 8 Kingsley Keke (6-4, 285, Sr-3L) DT: 34 Daylon Mack (6-1, 320, Sr-3L) DT: 52 Justin Madubuike (6-3, 300, So-1L) DE: 46 Landis Durham (6-3, 255, Sr-3L) SLB: 25 Tyrel Dodson (6-2, 242, Jr-2L) MLB: 42 Otaro Alaka (6-3, 240, Sr-3L) WLB: 19 Anthony Hines (6-3, 230, So-1L) CB: 21 Charles Oliver (6-2, 202, Jr-2L) S: 6 Donovan Wilson (6-1, 207, Sr-3L) S: 4 Derrick Tucker (6-1, 200, So-1L) CB: 29 Debione Renfro (6-2, 193, So-1L)

Clemson statistical leaders

Rushing: Lyn-J Dixon, 6 carries for 89 yards Passing: Trevor Lawrence, 9-14 for 137 yards and 3 TD Receiving: Amari Rodgers, 4 catches for 49 yards and 1 TD

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Tackles, TFL: Tyrel Dodson, 4 tackles, 1 TFL Passes broken up: Keldrick Carper, 2

Clemson by the numbers

Points scored: 48 Rushing: 249 yards on 35 carries (7.1 APG) Passing: 23-35, 282 yards, 4 TD Sacks allowed: 1 Third down conversions: 42% (5-12) Fourth down conversions: 33% (1-3) First downs: 23 Time of possession: 25:50 Red zone success: 100% (5 touchdowns, 1 field goal) Turnovers: 0

A&M by the numbers

Points allowed: 7 Rushing yards allowed: 21 on 13 carries (1.6 YPC) Passing yards allowed: 230 (18-35) Tackles for loss: 5 Third down conversions against: 7.7% (1-12) First downs allowed: 13 Red zone success against: 0% (0-1) Sacks: 0 Turnovers forced: 0 Opponents time of possession: 18:57

Clemson's offensive scheme

There are actually quite a few similarities between what the Tigers do on offense and what A&M does at times. Bryant is a mobile quarterback who will set up in the shotgun or pistol, with Etienne either next to or behind him. They'll run between the tackles but also like the toss sweep to the edge, sometimes with Bryant holding onto the ball himself in a run/pass option look. The Tigers like to use a three-wide receiver set along with a tight end, who can either be on the line or split out. When Bryant wants to get the ball out of his hands quickly, he usually goes to his slot receivers, Renfro and Thompson. Their quick outs have the receiver going away from the quarterback instead of staying in one spot or coming towards him, which makes them closer to what A&M does this year than in years past. Against Furman, they did not use their bigger outside receivers to do much except run outs or fly patterns, but they were extremely effective doing both. Clemson likes to use tempo and their patterns don't look extremely exotic. The slots run short and the outside guys run moderate to deep. Bryant has the mobility to keep the ball himself and make plays with his feet, or he can hand the ball off or shovel it. But most importantly, Clemson has a very big, very experienced front which allows their quarterbacks plenty of time to make decisions and get the ball out.

A&M defensive scheme

We didn't see much last week, but we've still got a pretty good idea of what they're going to want to do: bring a lot of different looks and apply pressure to Bryant and/or Trevor Lawrence. The Aggies will start with their big front four (Keke, Mack, Madubuike and Durham) and attempt to seal off the edges for Bryant and Etienne. Dodson and (probably) Hines will be needed there too. In passing situations, Durham will probably stand up as an edge rusher and Mike Elko will likely bring a blitzer from somewhere else (linebacker, rover or nickel) to create a numbers mismatch at the line of scrimmage. The safeties are largely interchangeable in this scheme, so it wouldn't be a surprise to have one up and one back to help with potential play action. If the Aggies are going to be aggressive at the point of attack, Charles Oliver and Debione Renfro will have to be ready to handle man coverage against short but speedy Amari Rodgers and big target Tee Higgins.

Key matchups