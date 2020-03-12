Aggies prepare for shorthanded spring at RB
AggieYell.com continues its spring football preview with the running backs, a group that is in the midst of a major overhaul.
Returning players
Sophomore Isaiah Spiller: 174 carries for 946 yards (5.7 YPC), 10 TD in 2019. Freshman All-SEC.
Sophomore Ainias Smith: 7 carries, 54 yards; 22 catches for 248 yards and 3 TD receiving
Redshirt junior Connor Blumrick: 7 carries, 28 yards
Departed players
Jashaun Corbin (transferred to Florida State): 35 carries, 137 yards (3.9 YPC) and 1 TD in 2 games.
Deneric Prince (transferred to Tulsa): Did not play in 2019.
Jacob Kibodi (transferred to Incarnate Word): 31 carries, 132 yards (4.0 YPC) and 1 TD in 7 games.
Cordarrian Richardson (entered transfer portal): 25 carries, 232 yards (9.3 YPC), 4 TD in 11 games.
New arrivals
None. Devon Achane, Darvon Hubbard and Deondre Jackson will all arrive in the summer.
Mr. Intrigue
Smith. A converted wideout who only played one game (the Texas Bowl) at running back but showed enough to be moved full time, the sophomore is fast, shifty and hard to tackle. The questions are whether he can take the consistent pounding involved with the position and how well he can pass block. He can certainly catch the football and make plays with the ball in his hands.
The spotlight's on...
Spiller. He's the most experienced back the Aggies have and the one best suited to play every down. He improved as the season went on, but still had struggles early on and against most of A&M's best opponents. His big task now will be to show he's an upper echelon SEC back who can carry the load on a team with high expectations.