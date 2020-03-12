AggieYell.com continues its spring football preview with the running backs, a group that is in the midst of a major overhaul.

Isaiah Spiller wasn't on campus last spring. Now, he's RB1.

Returning players

Sophomore Isaiah Spiller: 174 carries for 946 yards (5.7 YPC), 10 TD in 2019. Freshman All-SEC. Sophomore Ainias Smith: 7 carries, 54 yards; 22 catches for 248 yards and 3 TD receiving Redshirt junior Connor Blumrick: 7 carries, 28 yards

Departed players

Jashaun Corbin (transferred to Florida State): 35 carries, 137 yards (3.9 YPC) and 1 TD in 2 games. Deneric Prince (transferred to Tulsa): Did not play in 2019. Jacob Kibodi (transferred to Incarnate Word): 31 carries, 132 yards (4.0 YPC) and 1 TD in 7 games. Cordarrian Richardson (entered transfer portal): 25 carries, 232 yards (9.3 YPC), 4 TD in 11 games.

New arrivals

None. Devon Achane, Darvon Hubbard and Deondre Jackson will all arrive in the summer.

Mr. Intrigue

Ainias Smith brings a different skill set to the backfield.

Smith. A converted wideout who only played one game (the Texas Bowl) at running back but showed enough to be moved full time, the sophomore is fast, shifty and hard to tackle. The questions are whether he can take the consistent pounding involved with the position and how well he can pass block. He can certainly catch the football and make plays with the ball in his hands.

The spotlight's on...