AggieYell.com begins its breakdown of Saturday's game between Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC) and Ole Miss (5-4, 1-4 SEC) with a look at the Rebels offense against the Aggie defense.

Otaro Alaka and Kingsley Keke will need to come up big Saturday.

Ole Miss likely starters

QB: 10 Jordan Ta'amu (6-2, 210; Sr; Profootball Focus season score score of 87.4) RB: 22 Scottie Phillips (5-11, 210; Jr.; PFF score of 80.3) WR: 1 A.J. Brown (6-1, 230; Jr; PFF score of 77.4) WR: 4 DaMarkus Lodge (6-2, 204; Sr.; PFF score of 71.2) WR: 13 Braylon Sanders (6, 195; So.; PFF score of 80.3) WR: 8 Elijah Moore (5-9, 181; Fr.; PFF score of 82.5) TE: 9 Dawson Knox (6-4, 257; Jr; PFF score of 62.1) LT: 74 Greg Little (6-6, 325; Jr.; PFF score of 76.9) LG: 79 Javon Patterson (6-3, 310; Sr.; PFF score of 66.2) C: 50 Sean Rawlings (6-5, 293; Sr.; PFF score of 64.9) RG: 55 Ben Brown (6-5, 318; RS-FR.; PFF score of 64.7) RT: 67 Alex Givens (6-6, 305, Jr.; PFF score of 71)

Texas A&M likely starters

DE: 8 Kingsley Keke (6-4, 285, Sr-3L; PFF score of 73.4) DT: 34 Daylon Mack (6-1, 320, Sr-3L; PFF score of 80.8) DT: 52 Justin Madubuike (6-3, 300, So-1L; PFF score of 83.3) DE: 46 Landis Durham (6-3, 255, Sr-3L; PFF score of 70.3) SLB: 25 Tyrel Dodson (6-2, 242, Jr-2L; PFF score of 68.2) MLB: 42 Otaro Alaka (6-3, 240, Sr-3L; PFF score of 72) WLB: 1 Buddy Johnson (6-2, 225, So-1L; PFF score of 72.4) Nickel: 27 Roney Elam (6-2, 192, RS-Jr.-2L; PFF score of 61.8) CB: 21 Charles Oliver (6-2, 202, Jr-2L; PFF score of 63.3) S: 6 Donovan Wilson (6-1, 207, Sr-3L; PFF score of 80.9) S: 4 Derrick Tucker (6-1, 200, So-1L; PFF score of 50.9) CB: 10 Myles Jones (6-4, 185; So-1L; PFF score of 51.9)

Ole Miss statistical leaders

Rushing: Phillips, 146 carries, 923 yards and 12 TD Ta'amu, 93 carries for 362 yards and 5 TD Isaiah Woullard, 41 carries for 194 yards and 4 TD Passing: Ta'amu, 204-314, 3,001 yards, 16 TD, 5 INT Matt Corral, 11-14, 174 yards and 2 TD Receiving: Brown, 66 catches for 920 yards and 5 TD Lodge, 47 catches for 584 yards and 2 TD D.K. Metcalf, 26 catches for 560 yards and 5 TD

A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Alaka, 53 Wilson, 43 Dodson, 40 Tackles for loss: Alaka, 9.5

Keke, 8.5 Durham, 7.5 Sacks: Keke, 7 Durham, 6 Madubuike, 4 Interceptions: 3 with 1 Forced fumbles: Madubuike, 2 3 with 1 Fumble recoveries: Dodson, 1



Ole Miss by the numbers

Scoring offense: 39 PPG, 14th nationally Rushing yards: 193.8 YPG, 45th Passing yards: 352.8 YPG, 4th Total yards: 546.6 YPG, 6th First downs: 229, 10th 3rd down conversions: 40.8%, 54th 4th down conversions: 53.6%, 23rd Red zone percentage: 92.9%, 11th Sacks allowed: 22, 83rd Turnovers: 8, 9th Average time of possession: 27:40, 112th

A&M by the numbers

Scoring defense: 22.2 PPG, 33rd Rushing defense: 81.4 YPG, 2nd Passing defense: 243.6 YPG, 82nd Total defense: 325 YPG, 21st First downs allowed: 132, 5th 3rd down conversions defense: 27.5%, 5th 4th down conversions defense: 33.3%, 11th Red zone defense: 75% 20th Tackles for loss: 58, 51st Sacks: 23, 36th Turnovers forced: 4, 128th

Ole Miss scheme

First things first: Ta'amu injured his ankle in last week's 48-44 loss to South Carolina and has been limited in practice. While he'll play, it may limit a few things they like to do. While everyone thinks the Rebels just line up with four wides and throw the ball all over the place, that's not exactly accurate. Ta'amu does throw a lot and has put up massive numbers, but they can also run. Phillips has been outstanding all year, and they like to use him next to Ta'amu in the shotgun and run him north-south. Against South Carolina, they ran him a lot behind the center and right guard -- which would mean running right at Daylon Mack Saturday. Normally, Ta'amu is good for pulling the ball and running as well, but after 21 attempts against the Gamecocks and hurting his ankle, that may not be as viable an option against A&M. When the Rebels do throw it, they're versatile. Ta'amu likes to use the play action look and throw the ball quickly over the middle. But their receivers on the outside, especially Brown and Lodge, are truly special. They get a lot of quick passes, but if you don't pressure Ta'amu and he has time, he'll go deep and take his chances with his talented outside guys. When the Rebels get big and bring Knox in, that doesn't necessarily mean they'll run. He's averaging 20 yards a catch, and has to be taken seriously.

A&M scheme

Matt Luke said this week that they're going to try to establish the run against the Aggies, and while they're solid, that may be easier said that done. Better running attacks have tried and gotten nowhere. Their biggest asset will be the passing game, and that's where A&M has to try to slow them down. The Aggies are going to use the nickel a lot Saturday, which means a lot of Roney Elam. They question is whether they'll use Deshawn Capers-Smith, who didn't play at all at Auburn, at safety against this pass heavy offense. If they do use him, it'll be in place of Derrick Tucker. A&M knows that Ole Miss' wideouts are far better than their corners, so they'll have to find ways to even the odds. That's going to probably mean pressure. They won't bring it all the time, and we'll see some zone coverages, but if Ta'amu is more stationary, that means it's more likely you'll see Otaro Alaka and Tyrel Dodson blitz. Greg Little is probably a future first round pick and has been very good as a pass blocker, even if he's been average at best as a run blocker. The interior of the line is likely where A&M will big the heat, just as they did successfully against Auburn with Alaka and Larry Pryor. With Ole Miss liking the quick slants and A&M needing to apply pressure, look for Donovan Wilson to be up a lot Saturday. In that case, he can cut off the quick ins and Ole Miss won't find it odd when he comes up to blitz. With the problems Ole Miss has defensively, A&M does not have to shut the Rebels passing game down. It needs to find ways to slow it down. Giving Ta'amu a lot of different looks and bringing pressure could help do that.

Key Matchups