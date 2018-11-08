Aggies prepare to face potent Ole Miss offense
AggieYell.com begins its breakdown of Saturday's game between Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC) and Ole Miss (5-4, 1-4 SEC) with a look at the Rebels offense against the Aggie defense.
Ole Miss likely starters
QB: 10 Jordan Ta'amu (6-2, 210; Sr; Profootball Focus season score score of 87.4)
RB: 22 Scottie Phillips (5-11, 210; Jr.; PFF score of 80.3)
WR: 1 A.J. Brown (6-1, 230; Jr; PFF score of 77.4)
WR: 4 DaMarkus Lodge (6-2, 204; Sr.; PFF score of 71.2)
WR: 13 Braylon Sanders (6, 195; So.; PFF score of 80.3)
WR: 8 Elijah Moore (5-9, 181; Fr.; PFF score of 82.5)
TE: 9 Dawson Knox (6-4, 257; Jr; PFF score of 62.1)
LT: 74 Greg Little (6-6, 325; Jr.; PFF score of 76.9)
LG: 79 Javon Patterson (6-3, 310; Sr.; PFF score of 66.2)
C: 50 Sean Rawlings (6-5, 293; Sr.; PFF score of 64.9)
RG: 55 Ben Brown (6-5, 318; RS-FR.; PFF score of 64.7)
RT: 67 Alex Givens (6-6, 305, Jr.; PFF score of 71)
Texas A&M likely starters
DE: 8 Kingsley Keke (6-4, 285, Sr-3L; PFF score of 73.4)
DT: 34 Daylon Mack (6-1, 320, Sr-3L; PFF score of 80.8)
DT: 52 Justin Madubuike (6-3, 300, So-1L; PFF score of 83.3)
DE: 46 Landis Durham (6-3, 255, Sr-3L; PFF score of 70.3)
SLB: 25 Tyrel Dodson (6-2, 242, Jr-2L; PFF score of 68.2)
MLB: 42 Otaro Alaka (6-3, 240, Sr-3L; PFF score of 72)
WLB: 1 Buddy Johnson (6-2, 225, So-1L; PFF score of 72.4)
Nickel: 27 Roney Elam (6-2, 192, RS-Jr.-2L; PFF score of 61.8)
CB: 21 Charles Oliver (6-2, 202, Jr-2L; PFF score of 63.3)
S: 6 Donovan Wilson (6-1, 207, Sr-3L; PFF score of 80.9)
S: 4 Derrick Tucker (6-1, 200, So-1L; PFF score of 50.9)
CB: 10 Myles Jones (6-4, 185; So-1L; PFF score of 51.9)
Ole Miss statistical leaders
Rushing: Phillips, 146 carries, 923 yards and 12 TD
Ta'amu, 93 carries for 362 yards and 5 TD
Isaiah Woullard, 41 carries for 194 yards and 4 TD
Passing: Ta'amu, 204-314, 3,001 yards, 16 TD, 5 INT
Matt Corral, 11-14, 174 yards and 2 TD
Receiving: Brown, 66 catches for 920 yards and 5 TD
Lodge, 47 catches for 584 yards and 2 TD
D.K. Metcalf, 26 catches for 560 yards and 5 TD
A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Alaka, 53
Wilson, 43
Dodson, 40
Tackles for loss: Alaka, 9.5
Keke, 8.5
Durham, 7.5
Sacks: Keke, 7
Durham, 6
Madubuike, 4
Interceptions: 3 with 1
Forced fumbles: Madubuike, 2
3 with 1
Fumble recoveries: Dodson, 1
Ole Miss by the numbers
Scoring offense: 39 PPG, 14th nationally
Rushing yards: 193.8 YPG, 45th
Passing yards: 352.8 YPG, 4th
Total yards: 546.6 YPG, 6th
First downs: 229, 10th
3rd down conversions: 40.8%, 54th
4th down conversions: 53.6%, 23rd
Red zone percentage: 92.9%, 11th
Sacks allowed: 22, 83rd
Turnovers: 8, 9th
Average time of possession: 27:40, 112th
A&M by the numbers
Scoring defense: 22.2 PPG, 33rd
Rushing defense: 81.4 YPG, 2nd
Passing defense: 243.6 YPG, 82nd
Total defense: 325 YPG, 21st
First downs allowed: 132, 5th
3rd down conversions defense: 27.5%, 5th
4th down conversions defense: 33.3%, 11th
Red zone defense: 75% 20th
Tackles for loss: 58, 51st
Sacks: 23, 36th
Turnovers forced: 4, 128th
Ole Miss scheme
First things first: Ta'amu injured his ankle in last week's 48-44 loss to South Carolina and has been limited in practice. While he'll play, it may limit a few things they like to do.
While everyone thinks the Rebels just line up with four wides and throw the ball all over the place, that's not exactly accurate. Ta'amu does throw a lot and has put up massive numbers, but they can also run. Phillips has been outstanding all year, and they like to use him next to Ta'amu in the shotgun and run him north-south. Against South Carolina, they ran him a lot behind the center and right guard -- which would mean running right at Daylon Mack Saturday. Normally, Ta'amu is good for pulling the ball and running as well, but after 21 attempts against the Gamecocks and hurting his ankle, that may not be as viable an option against A&M.
When the Rebels do throw it, they're versatile. Ta'amu likes to use the play action look and throw the ball quickly over the middle. But their receivers on the outside, especially Brown and Lodge, are truly special. They get a lot of quick passes, but if you don't pressure Ta'amu and he has time, he'll go deep and take his chances with his talented outside guys.
When the Rebels get big and bring Knox in, that doesn't necessarily mean they'll run. He's averaging 20 yards a catch, and has to be taken seriously.
A&M scheme
Matt Luke said this week that they're going to try to establish the run against the Aggies, and while they're solid, that may be easier said that done. Better running attacks have tried and gotten nowhere. Their biggest asset will be the passing game, and that's where A&M has to try to slow them down.
The Aggies are going to use the nickel a lot Saturday, which means a lot of Roney Elam. They question is whether they'll use Deshawn Capers-Smith, who didn't play at all at Auburn, at safety against this pass heavy offense. If they do use him, it'll be in place of Derrick Tucker.
A&M knows that Ole Miss' wideouts are far better than their corners, so they'll have to find ways to even the odds. That's going to probably mean pressure. They won't bring it all the time, and we'll see some zone coverages, but if Ta'amu is more stationary, that means it's more likely you'll see Otaro Alaka and Tyrel Dodson blitz. Greg Little is probably a future first round pick and has been very good as a pass blocker, even if he's been average at best as a run blocker. The interior of the line is likely where A&M will big the heat, just as they did successfully against Auburn with Alaka and Larry Pryor.
With Ole Miss liking the quick slants and A&M needing to apply pressure, look for Donovan Wilson to be up a lot Saturday. In that case, he can cut off the quick ins and Ole Miss won't find it odd when he comes up to blitz.
With the problems Ole Miss has defensively, A&M does not have to shut the Rebels passing game down. It needs to find ways to slow it down. Giving Ta'amu a lot of different looks and bringing pressure could help do that.
Key Matchups
CB Charles Oliver vs. WR A.J. Brown: This is not a good matchup for A&M, and it's rarely a good matchup for anyone. Brown is a likely first round pick and he's Ta'amu's favorite target by a wide margin. Oliver had played better until last week, when he gave up a bunch of critical plays against Auburn. He needs to play the game of his life Saturday to limit Brown.
DE Kingsley Keke vs. LT Greg Little: Little has been an outstanding pass blocker, as we mentioned, but he had trouble against the big bodies of Alabama. Keke is the strongest and most physical DE he's since then, and if Keke shows his normal tenacity and toughness, he could really cause some issues. He doesn't have to get to Ta'amu, he just needs to help make him uncomfortable.
LB Otaro Alaka vs. QB Jordan Ta'amu: Hobbled or not, Alaka needs to be ready to take on the Ole Miss QB. He's going to be blitzing a lot and has to watch for him to take off and run, even if he doesn't necessarily want to. Alaka also has to be looking for the quick slants, and that'll mean faking a blitz and backing off into coverage.
DT Daylon Mack vs. OL Sean Rawlings and Ben Brown: One thing Ta'amu does not like is pressure in his face. One thing Ole Miss likes to do is run behind Rawlings and Brown. In both cases, that means dealing with Mack, who is playing the best football of his career and is beating up on double teams. If he continues that trend Saturday, that's going to be a major plus for A&M.