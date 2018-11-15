AggieYell.com's breakdown of the game between UAB (9-1, 7-0 Conference USA) and Texas A&M (6-4, 4-3 SEC) begins with a look at the matchup between the Blazers offense and the Aggie defense.

UAB likely starters

QB: 11 A.J. Erdely (6-4, 220, Sr.; Profootball focus season score of 76.8) OR 17 Tyler Johnston III (6-2, 215; RS-Fr.; PFF score of 85.1) RB: 28 Spencer Brown (6, 220; Sr.; PFF score of 67) WR: 3 Andre Wilson (5-10, 180, RS-Sr.; PFF score of 77.1) WR: 7 Xavier Ubosi (6-3, 215; RS-Sr.; PFF score of 71.9) WR: 18 Kailon Carter (6-3, 210; RS-Sr.; PFF score of 67.6) TE: 44 Logan Scott (6-5, 250; RS-Sr.; PFF score of 58.1) LT: 51 James Davis (6-3, 305; RS-Sr.; PFF score of 66.4) LG: 71 Rishard Cook (6-3, 320; Sr.; PFF score of 65.6) C: 66 Greg Fecanin (6-3, 325, RS-So.; PFF score of 66.4) RG: 58 Malique Johnson (6-3, 320; RS-Sr.; PFF score of 62.9) RT: 57 Justice Powers (6-3, 295; Sr; PFF score of 65.7)

Texas A&M likely starters

Otaro Alaka had a strong game against Ole Miss.

DE: 8 Kingsley Keke (6-4, 285, Sr-3L; PFF score of 78) DT: 34 Daylon Mack (6-1, 320, Sr-3L; PFF score of 80.7) DT: 52 Justin Madubuike (6-3, 300, So-1L; PFF score of 82.6) DE: 46 Landis Durham (6-3, 255, Sr-3L; PFF score of 70.5) SLB: 25 Tyrel Dodson (6-2, 242, Jr-2L; PFF score of 64.9) MLB: 42 Otaro Alaka (6-3, 240, Sr-3L; PFF score of 78.2) WLB: 1 Buddy Johnson (6-2, 225, So-1L; PFF score of 67.8) Nickel: 27 Roney Elam (6-2, 192, RS-Jr.-2L; PFF score of 62.9) CB: 21 Charles Oliver (6-2, 202, Jr-2L; PFF score of 63.1) NOTE: 10 Myles Jones (6-4, 185; So-1L; PFF score of 50.6) is suspended for the first half S: 6 Donovan Wilson (6-1, 207, Sr-3L; PFF score of 77) S: 11 Larry Pryor Jr. (6, 212, RS-Jr.-3L; PFF score of 73.3) CB: 29 Debione Renfro (6-2, 193; So.; PFF score of 72.8)

UAB statistical leaders

Rushing: Brown, 197 carries for 913 yards and 14 TD Erdely, 74 carries for 309 yards and 5 TD Lucious Stanley, 44 carries for 258 yards and 1 TD Passing: Erdely, 102-178, 1,449 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT Johnston, 29-53, 504 yards, 4 TD, 5 INT Receiving: Collin Lisa, 25 catches for 338 yards and 1 TD Wilson, 21 catches for 245 yards and 2 TD Ubosi, 18 catches for 505 yards and 5 TD



A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Alaka, 64 Wilson, 48 Dodson, 46 Tackles for loss: Alaka, 11 Keke, 8.5 Durham, 7.5 Sacks: Keke, 7 Durham, 6 Mack and Madubuike, 4 Interceptions: Three with 1 Forced fumbles: Madubuike, 2 Four with 1 Fumble recoveries: Keke and Dodson, 1

UAB by the numbers

Scoring offense: 33.1 PPG, 38th Rushing yards: 238 YPG, 16th Passing yards: 195.3 YPG, 97th Total yards: 433.3 YPG, 43rd First downs: 225, 38th 3rd down conversions: 43.9%, 33rd 4th down conversions: 30%, 124th Red zone percentage: 81.4%, 87th Sacks allowed: 11, 13th Turnovers: 14th, 58 Average time of possession: 33:55, 7th

A&M by the numbers

Scoring defense: 22.4 PPG, 37th Rushing defense: 80 YPG, 2nd Passing defense: 256.5 YPG, 104th Total defense: 336.5 YPG, 26th First downs allowed: 263, 4th 3rd down conversions defense: 25.7%, 3rd 4th down conversions defense: 25%, 2nd Red zone defense: 70.8%, 6th Tackles for loss: 66, 43rd Sacks: 26, 30th Turnovers forced: 5, 128th

UAB scheme

The Blazers are senior-laden, and operate what they do well quite well. They're a run-heavy offense, with Brown being the key piece. But both quarterbacks, Erdely and Johnston (who is more likely to start) have the ability to run the ball as well. UAB operates out of the shotgun, frequently with a tight end and three wide receivers. They've also used two tight ends and four wideouts, but they seem to like the one tight end set most. They like to use motion, frequently lining the tight end up in the backfield or one of the wideouts behind the quarterback and running back. The Blazers have been relatively ineffective when they throw, but they like to try for big plays down the field. Ubosi is the big play threat, with only 18 receptions but 5 touchdowns and an average of 28 yards per catch, including a 95-yarder. Edely and Johnston may be completing just over 50% of their passes with as many interceptions as touchdowns, but they're not easy to get to. They've got a big, experienced front line that has given up only 11 sacks all year. The Blazers, like A&M, try to hold onto the football and run the clock. They're run-heavy and will keep with the gameplan Saturday, even if the Aggies are one of the nation's best at stopping the run.

A&M scheme

The gameplan for A&M is probably going to be pretty simple: slow down the UAB running game, Brown in particular, and try to force the Blazers to pick up yards through the air. Odds are they'll be more aggressive than they were against Mississippi State, where they laid off the receivers, and more like Kentucky, where they played tighter coverage. Even though UAB will use a lot of three receiver sets, it wouldn't be a surprise for the Aggies to use Buddy Johnson as the third linebacker as much as they do Roney Elam as the nickel. Outside of that, you'll see a lot of what you've seen so far this year: the four down linemen with a linebacker, frequently Alaka, operating near the line of scrimmage. Pryor, who has played pretty well the past two weeks, will likely start again. Oliver, who hasn't, will start because Myles Jones was ejected late against Ole Miss for targeting. One thing the Aggies have done more of the last couple of weeks is move Pryor or Wilson down into the box more, to use them either as a blitzer or extra run support. It's likely that will continue again this weekend. The Aggies probably aren't going to show anything exotic defensively in this one unless necessary. But they know their primary job is to do what they've done all year, and that's stop the run.

Key matchups

Daylon Mack has been unstoppable in 2018.