The move is especially shocking, considering it comes on the heels of a dominating 51-10 victory over Mississippi State Saturday night.

High-ranking A&M officials indicated to AY early last week that Fisher was coaching for his job down the stretch, but discussions at Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting changed the equation. Frustrated with the stagnant state of the program in spite of significant recruiting successes, high-ranking members of the athletic department and the trustees decided not to wait and make a move swiftly.

The final straw, sources say, was the loss to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss last weekend. The frustration of losing to three nationally-ranked opponents (Alabama, Tennessee and Ole Miss) was frustrating, but losing to a coach that is perceived to enjoy mocking A&M's struggles on the field was too much.

By making the move early, sources say, A&M can get a head start on finding a replacement in what is likely to be an offseason with a lot of coaching turnover.

A&M finds itself in an embarrassing situation of having to eat $77 million dollars of a guaranteed contract for a former national championship-winning coach.

Fisher got the Aggies to as high as fourth in the nation in the AP Poll at the end of the 2020 season, but could not take A&M to consistent national prominence. If Fisher is indeed dismissed, he will end his time in Aggieland with a 45-20 record over less than six seasons.