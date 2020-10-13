AggieYell - Aggies proceed with caution

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin announced Tuesday afternoon that the university had paused football-related activities as the result of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. The university put the number of positive cases at five, but some reports put the number as high as 19.

""The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week," Stricklin said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week's opponent Texas A&M, and this week's opponent LSU. These circumstances will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department's sports medicine staff Wednesday."

When word of Florida's COVID outbreak went public, A&M released a statement of its own, saying there has been "no impact" to the team at this time.

"“We have been in touch with officials at the University of Florida and have also reviewed the available data from the Kinexon contact tracing system deployed by the SEC. At this point, there has been no impact within our football program, but we will continue our regular testing regiment this week and stay diligent with all of our safety protocols," AD Ross Bjork said.

The Aggies (2-1) are scheduled to play Mississippi State (1-2) in Starkville, Miss., Saturday. Should the game need to be postponed, both teams have a bye week Oct. 24 and the game could be moved to that date.