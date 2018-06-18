College Station was lit❗️Texas A&M set themselves apart this weekend. I might have to come back for an official 👀 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/PDpnc0Ddwt

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound linebacker has offers from Kent State, Southern Mississippi, and Texas A&M. Deng was at A&M over the weekend and the visit blew him away.

“I loved the visit,” he said. “Coach Fisher had great energy. He also knew a lot of the fine details about me that really stood out. He told me I was elite and that he loved how I played. He said I can be a boundary defensive end, a pass rusher, and a linebacker in space.”

Deng is new to his JUCO as he arrived in January which explains his low offer count, but the fact A&M knew so much about him really stood out to him.

“Texas A&M will be difficult to beat,” he said. “The A&M coaches did not wait to offer me. I think I will get more offers in August and September, but when it comes to decide on official visits A&M will not have to worry about not getting one.”

Deng is not your average recruit as his family has dealt with years of hardship that still have an impact on him today. Though he was born in Virginia, his family comes from a country torn apart through years of civil war.

“My family is from South Sudan,” he said. “My family moved to the states in the early 1990s during the second civil war. My mom keeps my family back in South Sudan up to date on me.”

Deng admits that the civil unrest still going on in South Sudan is always on his mind.

“I can’t take what I have for granted here in the United States,” he said. “I am blessed for all the opportunities I have here. I fear for my family as South Sudan is the most dangerous country in Africa. My father is still in South Sudan and I pray for him and the rest of my family there all the time.”

Dang has one goal in mind when it comes to football as he hopes to help make his mom’s dream come true.

“I want to play in the NFL and take of people in South Sudan,” he said. “My mom wants to move back there and I would love to put her and my family somewhere that is safe and secure.”

Deng will continue to evaluate options that come to him, but will make a decision this year as he is set to enroll early and participate in spring football at the school he signs with for 2019. Deng arrived to Independence CC from Virginia Military Institute. He would have two years left to play as he is currently a redshirt freshman.