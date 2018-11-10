The Aggies (6-4, 4-3 SEC) are bowl eligible for the 10th consecutive year, the first under new coach Jimbo Fisher. Even though the game wasn’t pretty, A&M largely dominated the contest before putting it away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Rebels (5-5, 1-5 SEC) 17-3.



“It’s good to be home,” Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said.

With the win, the Aggies won an SEC West game at Kyle Field for the first time in more than 1,100 days and beat Ole Miss in College Station for the first time in 43 years. More importantly, they stopped a painful two-game losing streak.

The potent Ole Miss offense came in averaging more than 36 points per game and more than 546 yards of total offense, but the Aggie defense had the answer for them early, giving up only 15 yards forcing two punts to start the game. A&M got on the board with their second possession, marching 71 yards in 14 plays. The drive stayed alive after tight end Jace Sternberger (4 catches, 76 yards) was interfered with by Ole Miss DB Vernon Vasher on 3rd and 7 at the Rebels 42, and the Aggies finally punched in with a 1-yard run by Kellen Mond (19-28, 236 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 19 yards rushing, 1 TD) on 3rd and Goal.

The lead was short-lived; less than two minutes later, Ole Miss tied the score on a 44-yard pass and run from Jordan Ta’amu (22-35, 373 yards, 1 TD) to DaMarkus Lodge (6 catches, 122 yards, 1 TD). After CB Charles Oliver was beaten on the catch and failed to make the tackle on Lodge, he was pulled from the game in favor of sophomore CB Myles Jones.

The Aggies quickly gave the ball back to the Rebels after a 3 and out, and Ta’amu went to work again. After 39-yard pass to a wide open A.J. Brown (6 catches, 127 yards) that got the Rebels inside the red zone, Ta’amu trotted in from a yard out to make it 14-7.

“They got on a little run in the late first (quarter), early second,” Fisher said. “But we got off the mat.”

After the Aggies gave the ball back again with no points to show for their efforts, it looked like Ole Miss was in position to put the game away early. After a remarkable 51-yard catch by Lodge over a leaping Jones and an 8-yard completion to Eric Swinney, the Rebels were at the Aggie 15 and rolling. Senior defensive end Kingsley Keke changed the course of the game with a forced fumble and recovery, ending the Rebel drive and giving the Aggies a new lease on life.

“That was huge play by Keke,” senior LB Otaro Alaka, (11 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack) said.

Suddenly, it was the Aggie offense that was on the move, going 85 yards in 8 plays to tie the game on a 21-yard pass from Mond to a wide open Camron Buckley (4 catches, 54 yards, 1 TD). Even though Buckley got the score — his first of the year — it was Mond’s four completions for 58 yards to newly returned wideout Jhamon Ausbon that keyed the drive.

“His stability really helps us, allows us to move some guys and do some things,” Fisher said of Ausbon, who ended the game with 5 catches for 66 yards.

If the scoring drive gave the Aggies confidence, a pair of blunders by Mond shortly after halftime threatened to leave them shell-shocked for a third consecutive week. After a drive down to the Ole Miss 3 on their first drive of the second half, Mond fumbled on a quarterback keeper and could only watch as Ole Miss’ Zedrick Woods ran the ball back 96-yards for a touchdown and a 21-14 lead for the visitors.

On the next drive, Mond threw a pass into double coverage on wheel route intended for fullback Cullen Gillaspia that gave the Rebels the ball back at their own 17 and left Fisher with the choice of whether or not to pull his struggling quarterback.

“Those are things you play by ear. You give him a series to respond back, and he responded back. If he’d struggled the next series, I’d had to have to think about it,” Fisher said.

Mond didn’t struggle the next series. After a three and out spurred by two splendid defensive plays by Jones (6 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 passes broken up), the Aggies had the ball back. After Trayveon Williams (31 carries, 228 yards, 1 TD) picked up 21 yards on 3 carries, Mond hit Sternberger for 31 yards on 3rd and 8 to push the ball down to the Ole Miss 20. Two plays later, Mond hit Quartney Davis (3 catches, 25 yards, 2 TD) on a fade pass from 10 yards out to knot the score at 21.

Later, Mond said he never considered the prospect of being pulled.

“That didn’t run through my mind at all,” he said. “I knew I made the mistakes. You just need to process it and move on.”

Instead, Williams said the quarterback not only kept his head up, but encouraged his teammates as well in the moments after the second turnover.

“He picked us up and got us going,” Williams said of Mond.

Ole Miss sputtered on their next drive, as a 14-yard pass to Brown on 3rd and 3 was wiped out by a targeting penalty on tight end Jordan Knox. On their second 3rd and 3 attempt, Tyrel Dodson tackled running back Isaiah Woullard for a loss of 5, a sign of the Rebels’ ineptitude on 3rd down as they went 1 for 11.

Set up in Ole Miss territory after a short punt, the Aggies moved the ball 18 yards in 7 plays to set up Seth Small for a 47-yard field goal attempt. The freshman kicker was true, and the Aggies took the lead back, 24-21 with 14:11 to go.

Ole Miss would have one final shot to at least tie, as they moved the ball down to th Aggie 5 with under 9 minutes to go. The A&M defense held its ground, keeping the Rebels out of the end zone, then watched as kicker Luke Logan shanked a 22-yard attempt.

A&M’s offense, which was now rolling against one of the most inept defenses in America, moved the ball down the field with a 20-yard completion to Sternberger, a 27-yard run by Williams and a 15-yard facemask penalty on linebacker Mohamed Sanogo. The Rebels decided to stack the box once the Aggies got inside the 5 to force Mond to beat them — and he did. Mond found Davis again, crossing the back of the end zone for his second scoring reception and a 10-point lead.

“They were getting extra guys in the box and we knew we were going to have to make some throws,” Fisher said.

The Rebels did their best to hang around, going 68 yards in 9 plays to set up Logan for another field goal with 1:51 to go. After the Aggies recovered an onside kick at the Ole Miss 46, it was time for Williams to lower the curtain.

After being held largely in check in the first half, Williams exploded in the second stanza and finished things for all intents and purposes on his final carry, a 46-yard run through several Ole Miss defenders that put the Aggies up 14 and sent Kyle Field into a frenzy.

“It’s a great feeling … Coach Fisher said, ‘I need you, son,’ and I did not only for him, but my teammates,” he said.

A last-gasp drive by the Rebels fell short, but was still costly as Jones was ejected for targeting, meaning he will miss the first half of the UAB game next Saturday night. But for all the difficulties of the day, the Aggies walked off the field with a rarity in recent years — a November victory.

“I think it was huge (to get a win),” Fischer said. “It was huge for their development and huge in how you deal with adversity.”

Williams said he and other upperclassmen were determined not to falter down the stretch, which became a hallmark of Kevin Sumlin teams late in his tenure.

“The last two weeks didn’t work out for the best. But we had a great week of practice, and we decided the late November slump wasn’t going to happen,” he said.