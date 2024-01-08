Alston caught a ton of attention from potential suitors when he announced his intention to transfer with offers from the likes of Georgia, Central Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Miami. But A&M was one of his first offers and, after visiting during the Aggies' huge transfer weekend, decided to join the program.

The 6-foot-3, 264-pound Alston appears to be the last of at least 12 commits to Texas A&M between Friday and Sunday as new coach Mike Elko revamps the Aggie roster. He hit the portal after a career season, tallying 45 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and an interception in 2023.

It means the Aggies can now bookend two pass rushing defensive ends in Alston and Nic Scourton (even though they're more than that). This is by far the most effective pair of three-down, pass rush capable defensive ends the Aggies have been able to deploy since Myles Garrett and Daeshon Hall.

Adding Alston also makes it far more likely that Shemar Turner moves inside to defensive tackle, which strengthens that group as well. The Aggies could now start a group of defensive linemen that tallied 6, 10 and 6 sacks in 2023, along with 5-star DJ Hicks.

A&M now has a fast, stout group of defensive ends, with Scourton and Alston joining Shemar Stewart as players who can play in any situation. Adding in speedsters like Rylan Kennedy, Malick Sylla, Enai White and newcomer Solomon Williams and the Aggies now look like they have an elite grouping once again.