AggieYell - Aggies rally, take out No. 4 Florida 41-38





Spurred by a late turnover forced by a sloppy and much-maligned defense, the Aggies pulled out a 41-38 victory on a 26-yard field goal by Seth Small as time expired. It was a remarkable ending to a game where the Aggies had to fight from behind repeatedly due to costly mental mistakes and magnificent play from Gators quarterback Kyle Trask.

The Gators (2-1, 2-1 SEC) and Trask got off to an impressive start, taking the ball 75 yards in 17 plays, effectively killing off half of the first quarter. The drive ended with Trask (23-32, 312 yards, 4 TD) hitting Kyle Pitts (5 catches, 47 yards, 1 TD) for a 5-yard touchdown. The Aggies (2-1, 2-1 SEC) responded with a 75-yard drive of their own, highlighted by Mond’s 49-yard strike to Caleb Chapman (9 catches, 151 yards, 2 TD) inside the Florida 20. A&M finished the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Chase Lane, the first of the redshirt freshman’s career.

The Gators struck back quickly, going 75 yards in 5 plays to take a 14-7 lead on an 11-yard touchdown pass to wideout Kadarius Toney (7 catches, 92 yards, 2 TD). A&M started their next drive backed up on their 6, but took the ball 94 yards in 14 plays and ended it with a 2-yard scoring pass to Chapman.

In a first half where nobody punted, Florida went 75 yards yet again and scored on a 1-yard run by Nay’Qyan Wright (6 carries, 31 yards, 1 TD). A&M responded with another scoring drive of their own, but had to settle for a short field goal by Small as time ran out in the half after the Aggies blew their third time out as they couldn’t get the play in in time.

“There’s a lot of things we need to clean up,” coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I’m not happy. We’ve got a lot left to do.”

One thing the Aggies did after halftime was run the football. After a three and out by A&M to start the second half, Florida scored yet again on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Trask to Toney. After a personal foul on Andre White moved the Aggies back to their own 13 and A&M had to burn a timeout because they didn’t have the right players on the field, it looked like the game was about to get out of hand. Instead, A&M marched right back down the field on a 10-play, 87-yard drive with nine runs. Running back Isaiah Spiller (27 carries, 174 yards, 2 TD) ripped off runs of 13, 23 and 13 yards in a row as the Aggie offensive line took over the game. After a 3-yard rush by Spiller, the Aggies were right back in the game. After forcing Florida’s only punt of the game, A&M went right back to the same strategy, moving it down to the Florida 19 where they faced a 4th and 1. Spiller took the handoff off the left end, bounced off a tackle attempt from Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller and went 19 yards for the score, giving A&M their first lead at 31-28.

“We had the momentum going,” Spiller said. “The line did their job, I just bounced off that tackle (and went in).”

Florida responded and tied the game on a 53-yard field goal by Evan McPherson, then looked like they had a chance to win when Ainias Smith put the ball on the ground at the Aggie 37 with 8:26 left. The Gators took advantage, with Trask throwing a 1-yard touchdown to Dameon Pierce. With 6:25 to go in the game, the Aggies found themselves down 38-31.

After grinding out long drives with a lot of plays, the Aggies struck back quickly. After completing at 13-yard pass to Chapman, Mond rolled out to his right and threw deep to Chapman again, who caught the ball in stride for a 51-yard score. It was the redshirt sophomore’s last play of the game, as he had his ankle rolled up on as he scored.

“(Mond) played a very good game today. He made critical plays at critical moments. He hit the deep balls, and we gave him time,” Fisher said. “Caleb was awesome. It was a really good day for him. We saw what he can always do.”

The Aggies had scored quickly, giving the ball back to Florida with 4:30 to go in the game. But the defense, which hadn’t done much of anything right all day, made a play. Linebacker Buddy Johnson (11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble) stripped Malik Davis of the ball at midfield and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal recovered. With 3:40 left, the Aggies had the ball and a short field. It looked like Small may be forced to try a long field goal, but the A&M offense, which converted 12 of 13 3rd downs, came up big again. Mond hit a wide open Lane on an in route, taking the ball to the Florida 19. After an 11-yard run by Spiller, Fisher called timeout with 2 seconds left and set things up for Small to be the hero.

After going winless in the first two seasons against top five opponents, the Aggies and their biggest win under Fisher a week after stubbing their toe in Tuscaloosa against Alabama. A season, which looked like it could go off the rails, was suddenly back on track.

“It’s huge for our confidence. A game like this is huge,” Johnson said.

Mond agreed.

“I feel like it can be a culture-changing win,” he said.