Aggies rally to beat Mizzou, 67-64

The Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC) struggled mightily for most of the game on offense, falling behind 12-0 and going scoreless for the first 8:53 of the game. The Aggies were able to cut the deficit to 5 with 5 minutes to go in the half, but sputtered again to fall behind by as much as 13 with less than a minute to go in the first stanza. A layup and free throw by Henry Coleman (team-high 18 points) cut the lead to 34-24 at the half, with the Aggies hitting an anemic 26.5% from the field while the Tigers (7-9, 1-3 SEC) converting on 44.8% of their shots.

Missouri actually shot better from the field after intermission, hitting 50% of their shots -- but the Aggies also limited their possessions by forcing 11 turnovers. Missouri would turn the ball over 17 times in the game, while A&M only committed 10 turnovers.

The Aggies also got Missouri into foul trouble early in the second half and were in the bonus with 12:36 to go in the game. A&M then began to routinely attack the basket, as Missouri big man Kobe Brown was in foul trouble. Marcus Williams (10 points) and Tyrese Radford (13 points) hit several short-range shots as the Aggies began to whittle away at the Missouri lead, which still stood at 10 with 10:20 left in the game.

A&M didn't lead until there was just 4:47 left in the game, was Williams converted a layup to put the Aggies up 57-56. Missouri would take a 1-point lead twice more, and the teams were tied at 61 with 2 minutes to go.

Mizzou had a chance to take the lead back with 1;25 to go after an offensive foul by A&M's Quenton Jackson (9 points), but Dajuan Gordon threw the ball away on the Tigers' subsequent possession. Radford scored with 1:02 left to give A&M a 63-61 lead, but Jackson fouled out on Missouri's next possession.

Brown missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and A&M's Aaron Cash grabbed the rebound. The Aggies pushed their lead to 4 when Andre Gordon hit a pair of free throws, but Jarron Coleman cut the lead to 1 with a 3 with 6 seconds left.

That put the game on the shoulders of guard Hassan Diarra, a 59% free throw shooter. Fouled with 3 seconds left, Diarra calmly went to the line and sank both free throws. A last second 3-pointer from Missouri was offline, allowing the Aggies to escape in a game where they hit only 38.1% of their shots and were 4-17 from 3-point range.

The Aggies face their toughest task of the SEC schedule so far Wednesday, when they face No. 18 Kentucky at Reed Arena. The Wildcats, who trail the Aggies by a game for first in the SEC standings, blasted No. 22 Tennessee 102-79 Saturday.