News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-25 23:29:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Aggies rout No. 15 Auburn, 79-63

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AUBURN, ALA. -- When the Auburn Tigers sprinted out to a 10-2 lead early Wednesday night, it looked like they were going for a quick knockout of Texas A&M. Instead, the Aggies got off the mat and gave the Tigers a thorough pummeling.

Boots Radford scored 30 points in A&M's victory at Auburn Wednesday night. (USA TODAY sports)
Boots Radford scored 30 points in A&M's victory at Auburn Wednesday night. (USA TODAY sports)

Boots Radford led all scorers with 30 points and Wade Taylor chipped in 15 more in spite of dealing with foul trouble as the A&M (14-6, 6-1 SEC) blasted No. 15 Auburn (16-4, 6-2 SEC) 79-63 at Neville Arena. The win broke Auburn's 28-game home winning streak and sent notice to the conference that the Aggies are to be taken seriously.

Radford got the Aggies up off the deck early with 5 points, then Taylor hit a pair of long 3-pointers to tie the game at 15 with 13:54 to go in the half. Forward Andersson Garcia (7 points, 6 rebounds), who scored infrequently before tonight, gave the Aggies their first lead with a putback with 13:10 to go before intermission.

Auburn then went on a 7-0 run to stretch their lead back to 23-16 after center Johni Broome completed a 3-point play. A&M rallied back with a 9-0 run of their own, with guard Dexter Dennis scoring all 5 of his points on back-to-back possessions. Dennis hit a jumper and followed it up with a 3; Taylor followed with a layup and forward Julius Marble (9 points) hit a jumper to give A&M a 26-23 lead.

After an Auburn layup, Radford and Taylor hit 3s to give A&M a 7-point edge with 7:28 to go in the half. From there, the Aggies outscored Auburn 16-5 in the remainder of the first half, stunning the Auburn crowd as they went to the locker room with a 45-30 lead.

The Aggies, who have relied heavily on scoring near the basket and have been one of the conference's worst 3-point shooting teams, hit 58.5% of their shots in the first half -- including 6 of 11 3's. Auburn, on the other hand, was just 3 of 11 from long distance.

Every time the Tigers attempted to mount a comeback in the second half, Radford would stem the tide. When Auburn cut A&M's lead to 10 with just under 16 minutes left, Radford responded with a pair of free throws. When the Tigers cut the lead to 50-41, A&M stymied Auburn on three consecutive possessions before Radford buried a 3 to put A&M back up 12 with 13:50 left.

Auburn would mount one final charge, cutting the lead to 9 with 6:18 left. Radford would score A&M's next 5 points as he attacked the basket, converting a 3-point play and adding another layup.

The Tigers whittled A&M's lead back to 8 with 3:38 to go, but after the Aggie defense forced a missed layup by guard Wendell Green (16 points), A&M hit 8 of 9 foul shots to salt away the victory.

Game notes

A&M would hit only one 3 in the second half to finish 7-19 from long distance; Auburn missed all 5 of their attempts to go 3-16 (19%)

A&M outscored Auburn in points off turnovers 16-6. A&M forced 13 turnovers and only turned the ball over 9 times.

A&M and Auburn each scored 34 points in the paint, but the Aggies out-rebounded the Tigers 35-28. Radford led all players with 9 rebounds, leaving him 1 board short of a double-double.

The Aggie bench outscored Auburn's 13-9.

A&M hit 83% of their foul shots, going 20-24 from the line.

The Aggies shot 47% from the field for the game; Auburn shot 43%.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}