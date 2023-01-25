Boots Radford led all scorers with 30 points and Wade Taylor chipped in 15 more in spite of dealing with foul trouble as the A&M (14-6, 6-1 SEC) blasted No. 15 Auburn (16-4, 6-2 SEC) 79-63 at Neville Arena. The win broke Auburn's 28-game home winning streak and sent notice to the conference that the Aggies are to be taken seriously.

Radford got the Aggies up off the deck early with 5 points, then Taylor hit a pair of long 3-pointers to tie the game at 15 with 13:54 to go in the half. Forward Andersson Garcia (7 points, 6 rebounds), who scored infrequently before tonight, gave the Aggies their first lead with a putback with 13:10 to go before intermission.

Auburn then went on a 7-0 run to stretch their lead back to 23-16 after center Johni Broome completed a 3-point play. A&M rallied back with a 9-0 run of their own, with guard Dexter Dennis scoring all 5 of his points on back-to-back possessions. Dennis hit a jumper and followed it up with a 3; Taylor followed with a layup and forward Julius Marble (9 points) hit a jumper to give A&M a 26-23 lead.

After an Auburn layup, Radford and Taylor hit 3s to give A&M a 7-point edge with 7:28 to go in the half. From there, the Aggies outscored Auburn 16-5 in the remainder of the first half, stunning the Auburn crowd as they went to the locker room with a 45-30 lead.

The Aggies, who have relied heavily on scoring near the basket and have been one of the conference's worst 3-point shooting teams, hit 58.5% of their shots in the first half -- including 6 of 11 3's. Auburn, on the other hand, was just 3 of 11 from long distance.

Every time the Tigers attempted to mount a comeback in the second half, Radford would stem the tide. When Auburn cut A&M's lead to 10 with just under 16 minutes left, Radford responded with a pair of free throws. When the Tigers cut the lead to 50-41, A&M stymied Auburn on three consecutive possessions before Radford buried a 3 to put A&M back up 12 with 13:50 left.

Auburn would mount one final charge, cutting the lead to 9 with 6:18 left. Radford would score A&M's next 5 points as he attacked the basket, converting a 3-point play and adding another layup.

The Tigers whittled A&M's lead back to 8 with 3:38 to go, but after the Aggie defense forced a missed layup by guard Wendell Green (16 points), A&M hit 8 of 9 foul shots to salt away the victory.