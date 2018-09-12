The thinnest position by far on the Texas A&M roster is linebacker. So, in accordance with Murphy's Law, that's where their most severe injuries have occurred.

Anthony Hines III is gone for the year.

During his Wednesday appearance on the SEC Teleconference, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher announced that Rover Anthony Hines had re-aggravated an injury suffered during fall practice (during a 1-on-1 blocking drill) Saturday night against Clemson and would miss the rest of the year. Hines was hurt on A&M's last defensive possession, but came off the field quickly with some assistance. With the talented sophomore now finished for the year, where do the Aggies go for a full-time replacement and additional help? Here's a look at the likely suspects.

The new starter: Buddy Johnson

Buddy Johnson will now see the Lion's share of playing time.

Johnson started the fall as the starter at Rover anyway, before it became clear Hines was simply too good to just back up Otaro Alaka and Tyrel Dodson. Plenty athletic in his own right, Johnson got the start against Northwestern State and led the team in tackles. He's fast and has learned to play linebacker pretty quickly, but his playing time was very limited last weekend. He'll have to be ready to play a whole lot more starting Saturday.

The probable backup

Larry Pryor has played both Rover and safety this season.

Redshirt junior Larry Pryor missed most of fall camp, but when he returned, it was at Rover. He's been in the two deep since before the season began and got quite a few snaps in against Northwestern State. He also played against Clemson, but that was at safety after Keldrick Carper went down. It seems a lot more likely now that the majority of his snaps will come at Rover, with Leon O'Neal seeing more playing time at safety.

Another possibility?

Keldrick Carper could get a look as well.

Carper has played quite a bit (43 snaps over 2 games) and played quite well so far this season. One of the players who has most improved since last year -- at least to this point -- Carper played a glorified linebacker role when Mike Elko used a three safety set with him, Derrick Tucker and Donovan Wilson Saturday night. With his size, speed and frame, he could be a potential option to play some snaps at Rover as well.

Getting creative

Tyree Johnson could be used in a Rover-like capacity.

Even though he's 260 pounds, sophomore DE Tyree Johnson is a player Fisher has praised for his athleticism and mentioned that he could play a role as a stand-up pass rusher from the Rover slot. With Hines now out, Johnson could see his role there increase, with Jeremiah Martin also being on the field with Landis Durham. It would give the Aggies three quality pass rushers, but would also be a potential liability in terms of pass coverage.

Back to the future?

Donovan Wilson could move up closer to the line of scrimmage.