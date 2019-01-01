The No. 19 Aggies (9-4, 5-3 SEC) broke a four-game bowl losing streak and likely cemented a place in the top 15 with the win, while the Wolfpack (9-4, 5-3 ACC) will go home wondering what hit them.

It didn’t take long for the Aggies to show they weren’t intimidated by N.C. State’s 9th-ranked rush defense, as QB Kellen Mond (14-26, 140 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 5 carries for 85 yards and 1 TD) went 62 yards for a touchdown an a keeper on the game’s second play. The Aggies would end up rushing for more than 400 yards on the evening, even though it would take them a little time to get rolling after Mond’s big play.

For the remainder of the first quarter and a part of the second, the Wolfpack seemed capable of making this a game. On their second possession, N.C. State went 72 yards in 12 plays, cutting A&M’s lead to 7-3 on a 43-yard field goal by Christopher Dunn. Just two plays later, they had the ball back at the Aggie 27 after Mond had a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage and picked off by DT Eurndraus Bryant. QB Ryan Finley (19-32, 139 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT) capped the drive with a 9-yard scoring pass to CJ Riley to put the Wolfpack up 10-7. After 49-yard field goal by Dunn stretched the lead to 13-7 and N.C. State stuffed the Aggies on 4th and 1 at the Wolfpack 27, things seemed to be going the way of the wolves.

Instead, the Aggies were about to go on the hunt.

After forcing at 3-and-out and getting a 21-yard punt return from Roshauud Paul, the Aggies went to work at their own 40. Two plays later they were inside the N.C. State 2, thanks to a 28-yard completion from Mond to TE Jace Sternberger and a 30-yard run by Trayveon Williams (19 carries, Gator Bowl record 236 yards and 3 TD). Williams would score one play later and, with the PAT from Seth Small, the Aggies had a lead they would not relinquish.

The Wolfpack were forced into another 3-and-out, giving the ball back to a suddenly surging Aggie offense. A&M went 72 yards in 11 plays, finishing with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Mond to Kendrick Rogers (6 catches, 44 yards, 1 TD). The Aggies would get one more chance to score thanks to a 25-yard interception return by safety Leon O’Neal, but Seth Small’s 52-yard attempt was wide right as the half ended.

N.C. State got the ball to start the third quarter and held onto it for a combined 12:30, but saw their chances obliterated by both the Aggie offense and defense. After driving deep into Aggie territory on their first drive of the half, Finley was duped by LB Tyrel Dodson into throwing a quick slant, which Dodson picked off and returned 75 yards for a touchdown. The Aggies would have the ball for a total of 6 plays on offense during the quarter, all of which were carries by Williams. He racked up 82 yards on 5 carries on the first drive, which ended with a 17-yard run, then broke Darren Lewis’ single-season rushing record with a 93-yard sprint to make the score 35-13.

While the Aggies were rolling, Finley and the Wolfpack offense were enduring a nightmare, going scoreless on their final nine possessions. Finley, who was sacked only 9 times all year, went down 4 times in the second half before being taken out of the game in the fourth quarter.

All that remained in A&M’s absolute domination was a capper, and it came with 22 seconds left in the game. For the first time in history, A&M’s 12th Man — Cullen Gillaspia — scored a touchdown. The redshirt senior fullback ran through several N.C. State tacklers on the way to the end zone on a 13-yard run, sending his teammates into a frenzy.

After the game, Dodson became emotional when talking about his coach, who took a team with a reputation for being soft and transformed them into one of the nation’s tougher teams. “I’m glad he came here,” Dodson said of Fisher.

Very few Aggie fans will disagree.