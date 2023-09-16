Conner Weigman threw for 337 yards and a touchdown and ran for another as the A&M (2-1) piled up 557 yards of offense in a 47-3 rout of ULM (2-1).

"A very efficient day," coach Jimbo Fisher said after the game.

It didn't take long for the Aggies to strike. After forcing a three and out from ULM, the Aggies went on a 11-play, 65-yard drive that consumed 5 minutes. The biggest play of the drive was a 33-yard pass from Weigman (25 completions in 29 attempts) to Jahdae Walker (5 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD) that pushed the ball down to the ULM 15. The drive stalled, however, and Randy Bond kicked a 30-yard field goal to put the Aggies up 3-0.

After another short ULM drive, the Aggie offense went into high gear. A&M went 90 yards in nine plays, with Ainias Smith (team-high 7 catches, 127 yards) making catches of 23 and 13 yards for first downs. It was a far cry from the first two games of the season, when Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas caught the lion's share of Weigman's passes. With both players out (Stewart for the whole game, Thomas after the first quarter), Smith took back over as the team's top receiver.

"I touched the rock a little bit today," Smith said afterward. "It definitely feels good."

The drive culminated in Weigman's 12-yard scoring toss to Walker, the first of his Aggie career.

"Man, Jahdae [Walker] been the dog," Smith said. "Once he got here, it was like, he was on top of everything. He was staying extra hours with Coach (Fisher) trying to make sure he learned the playbook. Staying extra hours by himself, getting extra jugs, doing everything it took to be great. And the proof is in the pudding."

It looked like ULM might make a game of it, after quarterback Jiya Wright ran for 51 yards to the Aggie 10 on a 4th and 1 play on ULM's next possession, but a holding penalty knocked the Warhawks back close to midfield. They hit on their biggest play of the game, a 37-yard pass to Tyrone Howell, on the next play to get back to the 10, but the A&M defense kept the Warhawks out of the end zone and forced them to settle for a field goal.

While ULM's scoring for the day was done, the Aggies were just getting warmed up. Weigman, who hit 12 passes in a row after missing Smith on a deep fly pattern to start the game, came back to the senior wideout for a gain of 32 on a 3rd and 5 to push A&M well into ULM territory. On the Aggies' next third down, Weigman took off and scrambled for the first down and more, taking it in from 19 yards out and giving the Aggies a 17-3 lead.

"Each week there's a lot of things and just his knowledge and picking things up and how quick he's doing it just gets better and better and better, and his efficiency goes up," Fisher said of his sophomore quarterback.

A&M's next drive culminated in another field goal, but was highlighted by another long pass from Weigman to Walker for 37 yards.

"He's been that guy. He's got a lot of juice, a lot of energy. He's got size, ball skills," said Fisher of the transfer wideout from Division II Grand Valley State.

ULM's next drive was short-circuited by a sack from defensive end Shemar Turner, his third in as many games. The Aggies took over with exactly 2 minutes to go in the half and surgically took apart the Warhawks defense, with Weigman hitting Smith for gains of 21 and 25 yards to set up a 4-yard scoring run by Amari Daniels. The drive, which consisted of just 5 plays, took a mere 1:12 and gave the Aggies a 27-3 halftime edge.

The Aggie defense, which had some less than impressive moments in the first half, clamped down after intermission. After A&M got another field goal from Bond to go up 30-3, the Aggie defense forced a 3 and out -- one of eight on the day -- and gave the ball back to the offense. The next drive was capped by a 21-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Rueben Owens (7 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD), the first of his career. With that, the Aggies started to empty the bench.

A&M held ULM to just 11 yards in the third quarter and no passing yards whatsoever in the second half, giving backup quarterback Max Johnson plenty of time with the football. Johnson would engineer two more scoring drives, going 7-11 for 62 yards and a touchdown pass to freshman Raymond Cottrell, the first reception of his young career. With the score well out of reach, the Aggies called off the dogs and got reserves who don't see much playing time into the game.

"We were efficient. There's always things you want better. But I think where we're at, I think our mental game as far as where we're at in competing and our psychological disposition of our team was in a good place," Fisher said. " I like the focus we have. Now, we've got to take to it the field and got the SEC schedule coming. So the gauntlet is coming."