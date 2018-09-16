"We didn’t set any edges and we missed some tackles," head coach Jimbo Fisher said. "We had four touchdowns called back. We can’t do that against the people we’re getting ready to play. We can’t have those penalties. Right off the bat we had two or three penalties in the game. Any penalty is too many. We have to get that fixed. On defense, we have to tackle better, set edges and play the deep ball a little better."

"We were just going through the motions and we can't have that," junior linebacker Tyrel Dodson said.

Wait...they won by 38 points?

Indeed. the Aggies (2-1) routed ULM 48-10 in a game that could have been even more lopsided. After a sloppy and uninspired first half, A&M crushed the overmatched Warhawks on both sides of the ball in a final warmup before facing No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa next weekend.

The Aggies set the tone for the game, both good and bad, on their first offensive possession. Facing an ULM defense that gave up on 65 yards per game on average on the ground, A&M ran for 76 the first time it held the ball. It appeared that quarterback Kellen Mond (16-24, 210 yards, 1 TD; 67 yards rushing, 2 TD) had scored on a rush from 12 yards out, but it was negated by a holding call on tight end Jace Sternberger. No matter; a few plays later, running back Trayveon Williams (21 carries, 128 yards, 1 TD) punched it in from 2 yards out to give A&M a 7-0 lead.

The Aggies appeared to dominate the first quarter, moving the ball at will, but ULM had a 33-yard drive on their second possession before an 11-play, 67-yard drive ended with a Craig Ford 27-yard field goal to make it 7-3.

The Aggies responded with a 14-play, 75-yard drive of their own that looked like it ended with a touchdown when Mond connected with Sternberger (3 catches, 42 yards, 1 TD) from 9 yards out. BZZZT. Right tackle Carson Green was called for a hold after nearly pulling ULM defensive end Sam Miller's pants off, setting the Aggies back. Again, no matter; Mond took the ball in from 7 yards away three plays later.

After freshman kicker Seth Small hit a 40-yard field goal to make it 17-3 A&M, ULM mounted another impressive drive of 10 plays and 63 yards to set up a 28-yard field goal attempt. Senior defensive tackle Daylon Mack blocked the kick, which Dodson picked up and returned 78 yards for a touchdown to put the Aggies up by 21.

"I wasn't even supposed to put my hand up," Mack said afterward. "It was just instinct."

"It’s never come to me like that in practice, so I was kind of surprised," Dodson said. "But me, being the scoop and score player, I knew I was going to score."

Instead of being able to put things in cruise control, the Aggies allowed the Warhawks to bounce back, giving up plays of 36 and 34 yards as ULM went 75 yards in just 1:14, capping the drive with a 2-yard pass from Caleb Evans (15-28, 255 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) to R.J. Turner (4 catches, 38 yards, 1 TD). That, along with a slew of missed tackles and poor reaction to ULM's misdirection, earned the defense a dressing-down from defensive coordinator Mike Elko at halftime.

"Coach Elko kind of came in fiery, and it gave us a boost of emotion and passion and we came out and did what we were supposed to do," Dodson said.

The Aggie defense did look much improved after halftime, holding ULM to two first downs and 67 yards of total offense. On the other side of the ball, Mond was able to overcome a subpar pass blocking performance from his offensive line to keep things rolling. A&M would end up scoring on seven of the nine possesions, they had in the game, including three touchdowns and a field goal on their final four possessions. Mond would score untouched on a quarterback keeper from 9 yards out, then Small connected from 36 yards away. After Sternberger caught a 20-yard touchdown pass that actually counted, freshman running back Jashaun Corbin (10 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD) capped the scoring with a 2-yard plunge for his first career touchdown.

"In the second half our defense did a much better job. We tackled better, set edges and just played better. On offense, we stayed very efficient in the game. We ran the ball pretty well and threw the ball pretty well," Fisher said.

If Fisher seemed satisfied with the final result, it appears his players weren't.

"“Tonight we had a lot of self-inflicted wounds, you know tonight wasn’t perfect. From the outside looking in it might look good, but tonight we kind of shot ourselves in the foot a lot," Williams said.

Dodson agreed.

"We weren’t as sharp. We didn’t play like we were supposed to play. I’m upset. When we get back tomorrow, I’m going to say something. We are going to be ready to play against Alabama.