AggieYell - Aggies showcase depth, versatility at DE

AggieYell.com continues its 2020 position-by-position preview with a look at the defensive ends.

Micheal Clemons is the veteran of a talented defensive ends group.

Returning players (projected starters in bold)

Redshirt senior Micheal Clemons (against running teams) Redshirt junior Tyree Johnson (against passing teams) Sophomore DeMarvin Leal Redshirt freshman RJ Orebo



Players lost

Tyree Wilson (transferred)



New arrivals

Jobs up for grabs

Backup jobs at both positions. The Aggies need another speed rusher, which would mean opportunities for Martin, Harris and Diggs; they also need an end who can be a run stuffer, which would seem to fit Mowry's skillset.

Mr. Intrigue

Harris. A late re-classification from the 2021 class, where he would have been a top-five recruit, Harris is a player who could be an elite pass rusher. The question is whether he can become a danger to quarterbacks as a true freshman -- no easy task.

The spotlight's on...

Clemons and Martin. Clemons had 28 tackles in 2019 as he started nine games in 2019, but the Aggies need much more from their veteran defensive end. He's shown flashes, but hasn't been consistent. Martin came in with extremely high hopes, but hasn't done much in two seasons. With Harris and Diggs now in the mix, Martin needs impress quickly and play at a high level to stay on the field.

Unit breakdown

Texas A&M 2020 defensive ends (* means redshirt) Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Clemons* Martin Leal Orebo* Harris Diggs Mowry

