Ahfua is freakishly athletic, which is what got him on the wish lists of major programs before he even got into high school. Before he became an offensive lineman, he was a running back, believe it or not.

Some of those running back tendencies are still apparent, as he is quick out of his stance and can get out as a pulling guard. Once he gets his hands on an opponent, it's pretty much over. He's way too strong for them. And keep in mind, these highlights are from two years ago.

Ahfua is just flat strong. His lower body is powerful enough that he can drive opposing defenders off the line, and his arms can pass rushers at bay. He actually cheats himself a little bit by coming up so high out of his stance instead of staying low and just going through the opponent. That's something he'll have to work on at the next level.

Ahfua has the power to be a dominant lineman, but he's still got to work some on his technique. Thankfully, A&M won't have to rush him, because they've got some excellent depth at guard -- including fellow O'Dea alum Mark Nabou. The likes of Kam Dewberry, Nabou and T.J. Shanahan should allow Ahfua a season to refine his skill set before he takes on a starting job.