Rivals rates Funk as one of the nation's best guard prospects in the 2024 class, but I think the Aggies may take a look at him at tackle first. That's where he's played, and played well, at Tompkins.

Funk plays with physicality and he plays mean. He doesn't just block opponents, he looks to bury them. This is exactly the kind of mindset you want from an offensive lineman.

HIs speed for a player of his size is exceptional. He can get to the second level quickly and moves impressively when he leads on a counter play. He'll knock his assignment out of the way, then will look for someone else to hit.

Funk has solid footwork and stays low for the most part. Opponents have trouble mounting a pass rush against him, but he doesn't use much of a punch to handle defensive ends. He's capable of just holding them at bay. He'll have to add that element to his game against bigger, faster competition.

Funk went from a 3-star at the start of the 2023 recruiting cycle to a top 120 player. He's got a solid game and an outstanding frame that can put on more muscle. He could play guard or tackle at the next level and will be an interesting one to watch develop.