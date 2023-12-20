The Aggies had the fastest player in college football in 2022 with Devon Achane. They may get that title back in 2024 with Campbell.

There is no doubt that Campbell has blinding speed. If he runs a fly pattern, forget it. The corner isn't going to keep up with him and you'd better have help over the top or it's six.

But that isn't all Campbell can do. He's got elusiveness that is off the charts. He isn't just fast, he's quick (and there is a difference). He can hit a defender with a drop-step, cut and change direction in the blink of an eye. And, as you'd expect from a sprinter, he gets to top speed really fast.

But this isn't a guy who is a sprinter playing receiver; he's a legitimate pass catcher. He's got great vision, not only finding the ball in the air but reading a defense once he has the ball. He catches the ball away from his body and knows how to maneuver himself in between the defender and the football to be in the best position to make a catch.

The Aggies tried the short but fast receiver concept in 2013 with Quiv Gonzalez, but he was stiff and was a straight-line speedster. Campbell is a lot more than that. He's got outstanding "wiggle" and can do a lot more than run north-south. He may be small, but he's a legit 4-star receiver who will likely be an asset on special teams as well.