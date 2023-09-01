The pursuit of McKinley, a standout at Lafayette (La.) Acadiana, took more twists and turns than the bayou near his hometown. At first, it appeared that in-state power LSU would snag another Louisiana prospect, but their pursuit sputtered. That allowed for other big names in the region -- Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M -- to take their best shot.

McKinley visited all three schools during the spring and early summer, with an official visit to A&M coming the weekend of June 9. He followed that up with a trip to Norman the weekend of June 16, then Austin the weekend of June 23.

Texas felt for the better part of two months that they would land McKinley, who would serve as key part of their resurgence in 2024 recruiting. That changed over the past two weeks, however, as the Aggies really got serious and came after him in a big way.

Sources have told AggieYell.com that McKinley personally liked A&M from the start, but the coaching staff had to win over his parents. Apparently defensive tackles coach Elijah Robinson did just that, as he made his decision Thursday night.

McKinley is the 21st player to join the Aggie recruiting class for 2024 and the second from Louisiana, joining defensive end Gabriel Reliford. The Aggies have now landed the commitments of nine 4-star prospects in a row, dating back to wide receiver Dre'lon Miller's commitment on July 29.

McKinley tallied 86 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and a pair of interceptions in his 2022 campaign.