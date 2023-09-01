Aggies snare 4-star DT Dominick McKinley
Texas A&M was in serious need of a defensive tackle for the 2024 recruiting class. They filled that need Friday with one of the best in the nation, 4-star Dominick McKinley.
The pursuit of McKinley, a standout at Lafayette (La.) Acadiana, took more twists and turns than the bayou near his hometown. At first, it appeared that in-state power LSU would snag another Louisiana prospect, but their pursuit sputtered. That allowed for other big names in the region -- Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M -- to take their best shot.
McKinley visited all three schools during the spring and early summer, with an official visit to A&M coming the weekend of June 9. He followed that up with a trip to Norman the weekend of June 16, then Austin the weekend of June 23.
Texas felt for the better part of two months that they would land McKinley, who would serve as key part of their resurgence in 2024 recruiting. That changed over the past two weeks, however, as the Aggies really got serious and came after him in a big way.
Sources have told AggieYell.com that McKinley personally liked A&M from the start, but the coaching staff had to win over his parents. Apparently defensive tackles coach Elijah Robinson did just that, as he made his decision Thursday night.
McKinley is the 21st player to join the Aggie recruiting class for 2024 and the second from Louisiana, joining defensive end Gabriel Reliford. The Aggies have now landed the commitments of nine 4-star prospects in a row, dating back to wide receiver Dre'lon Miller's commitment on July 29.
McKinley tallied 86 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and a pair of interceptions in his 2022 campaign.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
For a guy who is 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds to run the 40-yard-dash in 4.7 seconds is absolutely terrifying. When you see it in reality, as he chases down a wide receiver 40 yards down the field, it's beyond terrifying.
That's what the Aggies have in Dominick McKinley. This guy could be an absolute monster.
Let's keep in mind that he's playing Louisiana high school football. At a high level. And offensive linemen are literally bouncing off him when they try to block him. Double-teams don't move him; in fact, he finds ways to move laterally and still make the play. Offensive linemen literally take their best shot, with all their might, and he doesn't budge. That's just natural, God-given strength.
He's also got really good quickness. He can cut through the offensive line before the pulling lineman gets to him, allowing him to bust up plays in the backfield. If he's engaged and he no longer wants to be, he just throws the opposing lineman aside.
The scariest part is that he's going to get better. You don't see him attack with much of a punch, he just kind of shoves the opponent back with his natural strength. He's also going go learn to play lower and use his momentum even better, which means he'll play even stronger. Oh, and he'll probably put on another 15 to 20 pounds of muscle once he gets to college.
Next season, McKinley will join the DT ranks with Walter Nolen, Gabe Dindy, DJ Hicks, Samu Taumanupepe, Albert Regis and (probably) Isaiah Raikes. That is a lot of talent, and size, that the Aggies will be able to bring to bear. That's terrifying in and of itself.