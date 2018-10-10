AggieYell.com begins its look at the matchup between No. 22 Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) and South Carolina (3-2, 2-2 SEC) with a breakdown of the Gamecocks offense against the Aggie defense.

The Aggie defense is coming off a dominating performance against Kentucky.

South Carolina likely starters

QB:19 Jake Bentley (6-4 224 JR-2L; ProFootballFocus score of 64) RB: 5 Rico Dowdle (6-0 215 JR-2L; PFF score of 69.4) TE: 3 K.C. Crosby (6-1 229 SR-3L; PFF score of 59) TE: 40 Jacob August (6-6 252 SR-3L; PFF score of 47.7) WR: 1 Deebo Samuel (6-0 210 SR-3L; PFF score of 73.5) WR: 13 Shi Smith (5-10 187 SO-1L; PFF score of 69.6) WR: 89 Bryan Edwards (6-3 220 JR-2L; PFF score of 68) LT: 74 Dennis Daley (6-6 324 SR-1L; PFF score of 63.1) LG: 78 Zack Bailey (6-6 314 SR-3L; PFF score of 69.9) C: 72 Donell Stanley (6-3 315 JR-2L; PFF score of 65.6) RG: 50 Sadarius Hutcherson (6-4 310 SO-1L; PFF score of 63) RT: 63 Blake Camper (6-8 309 SR-3L; PFF score of 54.9)

A&M likely starters

DE: 8 Kingsley Keke (6-4, 285, Sr-3L; PFF score of 72.9) DT: 34 Daylon Mack (6-1, 320, Sr-3L; PFF score of 78.3) DT: 52 Justin Madubuike (6-3, 300, So-1L; PFF score of 86.1) DE: 46 Landis Durham (6-3, 255, Sr-3L; PFF score of 68.6) SLB: 25 Tyrel Dodson (6-2, 242, Jr-2L; PFF score of 68.9) MLB: 42 Otaro Alaka (6-3, 240, Sr-3L; PFF score of 69.1) WLB: 1 Buddy Johnson (6-2, 225, So-1L; PFF score of 70) Nickel: 26 Deshawn Capers-Smith (6, 200, Sr-3L; PFF score of 66.8) CB: 21 Charles Oliver (6-2, 202, Jr-2L; PFF score of 60.6) S: 6 Donovan Wilson (6-1, 207, Sr-3L; PFF score of 80.8) S: 4 Derrick Tucker (6-1, 200, So-1L; PFF score of 54.2) CB: 29 Debione Renfro (6-2, 193, So-1L; PFF score of 78.8)

South Carolina statistical leaders

Rushing: Dowdle, 76 carries, 332 yards, 2 TD Ty’Son Williams, 39 carries, 213 yards, 2 TD A.J. Turner (out for Saturday’s game), 21 carries, 131 yards Passing: Bentley, 84-132, 928 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT Michael Scarnecchia 27-47, 338 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT Receiving: Samuel, 26 catches for 294 yards and 3 TD Edwards, 24 catches for 309 yards and 5 TD Smith, 18 catches for 263 yards and 1 TD

A&M statistical leaders

Tackles: Alaka, 35 Wilson, 32 Durham, 27 Tackles for loss: Keke, 7 Alaka: 6.5 Durham and Madubuike: 5.5 Sacks: Keke, 5 Durham and Madubuike, 3 Mack, 2 Forced fumbles: Madubuike, 2 Wilson, 1 Interceptions: Wilson and Larry Pryor, 1

South Carolina by the numbers

Scoring offense: 30 PPG, 67th Rushing yards: 169.2 YPG, 75th Passing yards: 255.8 YPG, 47th Total yards: 425 YPG, 53rd First downs: 117, 64th 3rd down conversions: 42%, 49th 4th down conversions: 46.2%, 91st Red zone percentage: 85%, 65th Sacks allowed: 8, 41st Turnovers: 10, 95th Average time of possession: 27:46, 112th

A&M by the numbers

Scoring defense: 20.2 PPG, 30th Rushing defense: 82.5 YPG, 4th Passing defense: 244.8 YPG, 96th Total defense: 327.3 YPG, 23rd First downs allowed: 85, 17th 3rd down conversions defense: 22.9%, 2nd 4th down conversions defense: 0%, 1st Red zone defense: 69.2%, 10th Tackles for loss: 42, 34th Sacks: 16, 35th Turnovers forced: 2, 129th

The Aggies are doing a better job getting pressure on the QB.

South Carolina's scheme

The Gamecocks are trying to go up-tempo this year, as evidenced by their really low time of possession. So far, it’s had very mixed results. It was effective against Coastal Carolina, Vandy and Missouri, but was stifled by Kentucky and Georgia. Bentley has thrown the ball a lot, averaging 34 attempts per game. Even with speedy wideout Deebo Samuel, they’ve been limited to a lot of very short passes. Since throwing 4 touchdowns against Coastal Carolina, Bentley has thrown 3 TDs and 6 INTs. The running game has been very average as well. Dowdle ran for more than 100 yards against Coastal Carolina and Vandy and next to nothing and the Gamecocks’ other three games. They’re running for 4.5 yards a carry, up from 3.9 YPC last year, but that’s skewed heavily by the two games mentioned. Carolina is going to continue to try to go up-tempo. But considering A&M’s secondary troubles, they’re probably going to be pass-heavy and try to get Smith and Samuel deep. That may open them up to the pass rush, but it may be their best option to move the football.

A&M's scheme

The Aggies have pretty much settled in in terms of what they want to do. Odds are that Carolina’s set will have Deshawn Capers-Smith on the field a lot as the nickel, with a four-man front and two linebackers. A&M is going to keep doing what they’ve been doing of late, and that’s stuff the run and get pressure with their front four (with help from Dodson and Alaka). The Aggies are going to try to continue to dominate the interior with Madubuike and Mack, then have Alaka shoot through to make the tackles. The real interesting matter will be how the Aggies defend the pass. Most teams have laid off of South Carolina’s receivers, stopping them from going deep and coming up to make plays. Even though A&M has played more press man the past couple of weeks, that may be the approach they take Saturday. USC hasn’t given up many sacks (8), but they’ve also been getting the ball out fast. The Aggies also have bucked trends of late, racking up 11 sacks in the past two games against teams that were supposed to be doing a good job protecting the quarterback.

Key matchups