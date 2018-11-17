



Trayveon Williams ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns while Kellen Mond threw for 192 yards and two more scores as the Aggies (7-4, 4-3 SEC) squashed the Blazers (9-2, 7-0 C-USA) 41-20.

A&M never trailed in this one — in fact, they didn’t have to wait 10 seconds to take the lead. UAB return man Andre Wilson coughed up the opening kickoff on a hit from A&M freshman safety Brian Johnson, which fellow safety Larry Pryor Jr. picked up and returned 17 yards for a score. With 14:51 to go in the first quarter, the Aggies were up 7-0.

“You don’t see that very often,” Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been part of a team to score on special teams like that.”

For Pryor, it was the first score of his A&M career.

“I shed a block, and the ball was right in my hands. And then my thought was, ‘I’m gonna score,’” he said. “I shed a few blocks and was in the end zone.”

UAB could have quit then, but instead mounted an impressive 10-play, 75-yard drive to tie the score. Largely targeting A&M corner Charles Oliver, UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III completed passes of 31 and 25 yards to Xavier Ubosi on the drive before finding Wilson for a 10-yard scoring pass to tie things up at 7 with 11:15 to go in the first quarter.

After the Aggies went three plays and out on their next possession, punter Braden Mann broke the NCAA record for the most 60-yard punts in a season with his 14th, which Wilson could only return to the 10 before Cullen Gillaspia took him down. After a 12-yard completion, the defense came up big, with Justin Madubuike and Landis Durham combining on a 3rd down sack.

“We just knew we had to tighten down,” Durham said.

A&M’s offense then came to life, with Mond hitting Jace Sternberger (4 catches, 85 yards, 2 TD) for 24 yards and picking up 15 more on a pass interference penalty on UAB’s D.A. Williams. After a 17-yard completion to Jhamon Ausbon, Williams ran off right tackle for 9 yards for his first touchdown and gave the Aggies a lead they would not relinquish.

The Blazer offense charged back down the field again, with Johnston (25-39, 306 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT) attacking Oliver again, hitting Ubosi (6 catches, 81 yards) for receptions of 15 and 17 yards. UAB’s drive stalled at the A&M 26, and the nightmare evening for Blazers kicker Nick Vogel began as he drilled the left upright from 43 yards away.

The Aggie drive began with a pair of big plays, as Williams ran for 20 before Mond hit a wide open Davis for 37 yards to move A&M inside the UAB 20. The drive stalled at the UAB 16, and Seth Small added a 34-yard field goal to put the Aggies up 17-7.

Another Blazers drive moved the ball from the UAB 14 to the Aggie 18, but a bad snap over the head of Johnston pushed them back to the Aggie 27 and set Vogel up again. This time, his 43-yard kick was blocked by Jayden Peevy. The Aggies only moved the ball 28 yards on their next drive, but Austin Frey downed Mann’s 40-yard punt at the UAB 5, giving the visitors a long field to work with. Four plays later, Johnston made his first big mistake, overthrowing everyone but safety Donovan Wilson, who picked off the pass at the UAB 49.

Taking over with 1:50 to go in the first half, the Aggies moved the ball down the field efficiently, with Camron Buckley’s 23-yard reception moving A&M into the red zone. After a pass interference penalty and an offsides call got the Aggies inside the UAB 1, Williams punched it in for his second score of the night and a 24-7 lead. A&M had a chance to extend their lead after a 37-yard punt return by Roshauud Paul set the Aggies up at the UAB 22, but Small missed a 39-yard field goal as the half ended.

The Aggie offense didn’t skip a beat after the half, with Mond rushing for 29 yards on the first play after halftime. The rest of the drive consisted of rarities: a 9-yard completion to Trevor Wood and an 8-yard run by fullback Cullen Gillaspia that sent the crowd into a frenzy. But after Mond’s pass to Buckley in the corner of the end zone was ruled out of bounds, A&M settled for a 25-yard field goal from Small to make it 27-7.

The UAB offense also stayed hot, moving the ball to the Aggie 26 before defensive end Tyree Johnson picked up his first career sack to force Vogel to try another field goal. Like the first two, the attempt was a failure, as he shanked the kick wide right. The Aggies didn’t come up short on their drive, going 70 yards in seven plays with the capper being a 25-yard touchdown pass from Mond to Sternberger. It was a bit of revenge for the junior tight end, who had been knocked out of the game on a blindside hit on a pass that wasn’t intended for him earlier in the drive.

“I was actually looking to that side, but I didn’t see what happened to Jace. But he’s a super tough guy, so I had no doubt he’d come back,” Mond said.

With the Aggies up 34-7, the game seemed over as the game entered the final stanza, especially after senior Deshawn Capers-Smith picked Johnston off inside the Aggie 5 with 13:47 to go. But another senior, Kwame Etwi, fumbled on the next play to give UAB the ball back at the A&M 11. Four plays later, Johnston hit Wilson (7 catches, 89 yards, 2 TDs) from 10 yards out to get the Blazers back on the board.

“Didn’t cover well, didn’t tackle well (in the secondary), and we need to get a better rush,” Fisher said. “We’ve got to get better.”

As bad as the evening was for the Aggie secondary, it was worse for Vogel: his PAT attempt was blocked by Peevy again.

Etwi’s fumble brought Williams back on the field, and he promptly ripped off runs of 20 and 14 yards after Jashaun Corbin’s 44-yard kickoff return. Mond then hit Sternberger for a second time from 20 yards out to make the score 41-13. It was the same route as before, a corner route against man coverage.

“It’s kind of a pre-snap read that I saw, and that’s something we work on in practice. If he’s got the inside leverage, I know exactly where I’m going with the ball and Jace did the rest,” Mond said.

The catch was a big one for Sternberger, as he passed Rod Bernstine for the most yards in a season with 729. It was a note he was less than interested in.

"Once we win out and win our bowl game, then we can talk about individual accolades," he said.

After UAB charged back down the field on a 90-yard drive to make the score 41-20, Williams came out one last time and ended things with authority with his biggest run of the night, a 47-yarder that allowed the Aggies to out the clock.

“Coach Fisher was pushing the whole time, to put the foot on their throat,” Williams said. “He told me to keep the chains moving.”

With UAB out of the way, the Aggies now turn their focus to LSU in a battle for second place in the SEC West next Saturday night.

“Our guys came out, took this seriously and beat a top 25 team,” Fisher said. “But we’re going to have to play better.”