On Oct. 5, 1917, Bible's Aggies hammered Austin College 66-0, setting the school record for margin of victory in a coaching debut. Nearly 101 years later, Fisher's squad landed him in the #2 spot courtesy of a 59-7 thrashing of Northwestern State.

It was a game of second bests for the Aggies. Trayveon Williams' 240 yards rushing were the second-most in team history, second only to Bob Smith against SMU in 1950. The 758 yards of total offense were also number two all-time, topped only in a 63-14 pasting of Southwestern Louisiana in 1990.

Even the notoriously picky Fisher was impressed with the outcome. "We played great," he said afterward.

It didn't take long for the Aggies to score after forcing a Demons 3 and out to start the game. In spite of taking over at their own 7, it only took A&M three plays to find the end zone as Williams broke loose for a 73-yard run. He would have 180 at halftime and would cap his night with a 40-yard score to put the Aggies up 42-0 with 12:20 to go in the 3rd quarter.

"I was just in the zone, trying to do my part. It was crazy, because coach Fisher says that when you’re playing for your brothers, you get caught up in the moment. I didn’t notice until I came off and sat down," Williams said of his big night.

Fisher also didn't immediately realize what Williams was doing, but said he wasn't surprised that his feature back had a huge evening.

"He’s been a pro for us, a leader for us and has done a great job," Fisher said.

The offense was far from a one-man show, however. Kellen Mond, who struggled mightily when he was thrust into playing time in last year's season opener, was a different quarterback Thursday night. He was 17-25 passing for 184 yards and 2 TDs, both to tight end Jace Sternberger. The efficiency with which he ran the offense and how he stayed in the pocket while under pressure drew praise from his coach.

"He was hot on getting the ball out; a lot of run checks, getting us into the right looks. He picked up some big third down conversions to (Camron Buckley), and Sternberger in the end zone," Fisher said.

One of Mond's best throws came late in the first half, as he hit a well-covered Sternberger with a pass over the head of a Demons defender in the back of the end zone.

"It’s something we talked about, that preparation. I told him exactly where it would be, that it would be right over the defender’s head. He knew what was coming," Mond said.

It was a throw Mond probably could not have made last season, and something he credited to the development he's made under his new coach.

"Really, the knowledge of the game that coach Fisher has helped me become a better quarterback than I was before," he said. "I always felt like I had pretty good accuracy, but knowing why I go to certain receivers on certain plays was something I didn’t feel I was 100% on last year. Not making the same mistake twice is something he emphasizes. A lot of the things we scored on today we hit on in practice, so a lot of credit goes to coach Fisher in helping us prepare."

The Aggie defense was also prepared, as it held Northwestern State to less than 100 yards of total offense and only 6 yards rushing in the first half. The defense didn't do anything tricky, but still controlled the Demons offense. Northwestern State would not score until the first minute of the 4th quarter, when Clay Holgerson hit Jazz Ferguson for a 71-yard touchdown pass after cornerback Roney Elam fell down.

"Everybody’s talented; it’s just a matter of everyone doing their jobs efficiently. I thought we did our jobs today. We had a couple of busts, but that’s something we can fix up on film. We’ll get some things tightened up and be ready to go," defensive end Landis Durham said.

While the defense dealt with a handful of busts, the offensive line was busting an undersized Northwestern State defense into pieces. Seven different running backs carried the ball at least twice, with Kwame Etwi (8 carries, 83 yards, 1 TD), Jashaun Corbin (8 carries, 49 yards), Vernon Jackson (7 carries, 49 yards), Charles Strong (4 carries, 12 yards), Jacob Kibodi (3 carries, 26 yards) and Deneric Prince (2 carries, 21 yards) taking over after Williams' day was done.

When the clock finally hit zero well after 11 p.m. central time, the Aggies left the field with an easy win and a lot of positives to build off of with No. 2 Clemson looming Sept. 8.

"We can open this up and have some fun," Fisher said.