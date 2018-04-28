That's what happened Friday night, when Fisher landed commit number 12 for the 2019 class, and one at a need position. Linebacker Andre White Jr. of Harrisburg (Pa.) High School committed to the Aggies while on an unofficial visit to Texas A&M. The move comes just a week after he visited home state power Penn State, who expected to land him. In the process, he becomes the first Pennsylvania native to commit to the Aggies since Taylor Bertolet in 2012 and the first linebacker from the Keystone State to come to College Station since Andy Matakis more than 15 years ago. Other schools who had offered White include USC, Michigan State and in-state schools Pitt and Temple.

As you watch this film, something to keep in mind: White is playing at one of the higher levels of Pennsylvania high school football. That's not quite as good as the upper levels of Texas high school football, but it's still plenty good.

Immediately, you'll see something that had to make a strong impression on Mike Elko: White is playing in a 4-2-5, in what the Aggies call the "Buck" role currently held by Tyrel Dodson. Even though Dodson holds on to his middle linebacker responsibilities, the Buck role allows him to rush the passer or run blitz more easily.

That attacking role is probably what really drew the Aggies to White. He's moving fast immediately after the snap and doesn't lose sight of the football. If he's not blocked, he's going to get into the backfield and drill someone. If he is blocked, he has the strength and speed to shed a pass blocker and keep going.

His work against the run is also sound. He impressed me with his ability to move laterally, use his upper body strength to disengage from blockers and then make a tackle. One thing White does very well is wrap up. He'll make a big hit on someone, but he's not going to just stop if he led with the shoulder. He'll wrap and make sure the opponent goes down.

Unlike a lot of linebackers (including some in Texas), White actually gets used in pass coverage and knows what to do when he's tasked with it. He'll probably see a lot of shallow crosses or passes to the tight end in the SEC, and he handles both in his film. He can backpedal, find the ball in the air and make a play on it.

White is listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds by Rivals, but he's probably closer to 225. For someone of his size, White shows both outstanding quickness and speed (they're two different things in a football world). He also doesn't quit on plays, which I'm sure is something Jimbo Fisher wanted to see.

White performed well at two different camps for The Opening, both in New Jersey and in California after a trip to see USC and UCLA. That helped increase his visibility nationally, but the Aggies were already in the mix. One day in Aggieland was all it took for White to decide it was the place for him.