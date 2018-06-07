Texas A&M had a great offensive line class in 2018, are building to a solid 2019 class, and their 2020 class is nearly done. A&M would like to add a few more pieces and we will look at the most likely options.

Ruston, Louisiana offensive tackle Ray Parker Parker is a quiet kid who has really kept to himself. However, he is from Louisiana and I expect him to stay in Louisiana. He might give A&M a look, but I don’t think it will work out for A&M. Parker also probably starts sooner at LSU than at A&M. Chances of picking A&M: Low

Camden, Arkansas offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins A&M had a shot a while back. I think they focused on other guys and Wilkins prefers about five schools before A&M. Chances of picking A&M: Low

Wellington offensive tackle Trevor Roberson Very quiet kid who does not say much. He does tweet quite a bit of Texas Tech stuff and with A&M offering more offensive tackles. I think he looks elsewhere. Chances of picking A&M: Little bit below Medium

North Forrest 2019 offensive tackle Javonne Shepherd It looks like he wants to go be with his girlfriend. I don’t think A&M will lose much sleep on it. Chances of picking A&M: Low

Pensacola, Florida offensive tackle Adrian Medley He will be at A&M this weekend. Florida State really wants him. A&M could be the team to snag him after this weekend though. Chances of picking A&M: Medium

Pensacola, Florida offensive guard Hunter Rayburn Rayburn will be in town as well. If he and Medley want to play together, A&M might land both as Rayburn really likes Jim Turner. Chances of picking A&M: High

Hallsville offensive tackle Blake Trainor He will be at A&M this weekend and I think he pulls the trigger. Chances of picking A&M: High

Buford, Georgia offensive guard Riley Simonds His top five are Alabama, Florida, LSU, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech. I think he stays in the SEC. I am just not sure where. Chances of picking A&M: Medium