The depth chart is getting salty.

With the additions of TE Blake Smith and WR Muhsin Muhammad III over the past two days, Texas A&M is well on its way to having an absolutely loaded roster of wideout and tight ends for Kellen Mond to work with in 2020. He's a reminder of the players he's familiar with, the newcomers and the commits for the class of 2020.

The returning cast

Jhamon Ausbon is looking for a big 2019.

2018 stats: 31 catches for 375 yards Ausbon had a nice start to 2018, then broke his foot against Arkansas and was much less of a factor when he returned after missing four games. He was back to his role as Kellen Mond's security blanket in the spring game, however, and may be A&M's most reliable receiver. But the coaches hope he's more of a big play factor in 2019, as he was in 2017.

Quartney Davis re-established himself in 2018.

2018 stats: 45 catches for 585 yards and 5 TD After two-plus seasons essentially lost to injury, Davis was 100% in 2018 and it showed. He went from unknown to big play threat in a hurry and is the team's top leading receiver. He should start in the slot this year.

Nobody made more impact per catch than Kendrick Rogers.

2018 stats: 27 catches for 336 yards and 5 TD Rogers came into his own late in 2018, as he was finally fully healthy and comfortable with SEC football. He dominated overtime against LSU, then had another circus TD catch against N.C. State in the Taxslayer Bowl. Now, A&M wants to see him play like that all the time, not just when the whole world is watching.

Camron Buckley remains a key part of the offense.

2018 stats: 34 catches for 474 yards and 1 TD Buckley may not start this year, but he'll still be on the field plenty. He can play all three receiver spots and probably will. He's got good hands and still made a lot of big plays in 2018, so there's no reason to think he won't this year.

Jalen Preston will get another shot at making an impact in 2019.

2018 stats: 1 catch, 14 yards, 1 TD You can't argue with the success rate, but Preston didn't get on the field as much as a lot of people predicted in 2018. After a year under his belt, he'll get another run at it. He played both in the slot and outside in the spring, so he could be a factor at both positions.

Hezekiah Jones has slimmed down in order to add speed.

2018 stats: 15 catches, 134 yards Jones got a lot of playing time when Ausbon and Rogers were injured last season, but didn't do much with it. He's slimmed back down to his high school playing weight in an effort to regain his explosiveness as he looks to fend off the flood of arriving talent.

Roshauud Paul shouldn't be counted out at receiver.

2018 stats: 6 catches, 70 yards Paul hasn't been a real factor as a receiver yet, even though he is A&M's primary punt returner. His playing time in the slot went way down as 2018 wore on and there's a lot of guys there now, but someone with his elusiveness should not be discounted.

Caleb Chapman is returning from an ACL tear.

Chapman's freshman year was short-circuited by a knee injury, but he's steadily working his way back. The Aggies may be cautious with him in 2019, but when healthy he's a huge target with good speed. He shouldn't be forgotten about.

Glenn Beal is now A&M's most experienced tight end.

Beal didn't catch a pass in 2018, but played as an extra tight end in short yardage situations. He showed he can do a lot more than that in the spring game, catching 5 passes. He will largely be a blocker, but he can't be overlooked by defenses.

The newcomers

2018 stats: 38 catches for 604 yards and 7 TD Now up to 215 pounds, Wright brings size, speed and leaping ability to the Aggie receiver corps. He could fight for time in the 2-deep right off the bat.

Kam Brown was on campus this spring.

2018 stats: 30 catches for 533 yards and 7 TD Brown gets frequently overlooked because he committed to A&M early on and didn't waver, but the shouldn't be. He has good speed, good hands and is a solid route runner. He's now in the slot receiver mix.

2018 stats: 74 catches for 1,349 yards and 12 TD A&M's longest-tenured commit, Lane easily caught the most passes and is a talented route runner. Extremely intelligent, he's usually a step or two ahead of defenders when it comes to making plays after the catch. He's also going to be looked at in the slot.

2018 stats: 32 receptions, 604 yards and 9 TD Jackson is a huge target at 6-foot-6 and can jump out of the gym. He's in the Rogers/Chapman mode of a big target who can move and can outjump virtually anyone.

Expectations are already sky-high for Baylor Cupp.

2018: 20 catches, 492 yards, 6 TD Cupp was on campus for the spring and proved he was every bit of what was hoped. He's got great size, runs far faster than you'd think someone of his size can, and can catch the football. He will probably start from day one and take over Jace Sternberger's role.

2018 stats: 42 catches for 875 yards and 10 TD Another big tight end who can really run, Wydermyer gives the Aggies two young tight ends who have the potential to be game changers. Odds are he will also see playing time very quickly this year.

In the pipeline

A freak athlete, he's one of the absolute best players in the nation for 2020 and a huge playmaker. As good as A&M's depth chart should be next year, it will be tough to keep him off the field. He's that good.

A&M's most recent commit is an outstanding route runner with superior change of direction. He has outstanding hands and knows how to beat defenders. He will factor into the equation in the slot, in all likelihood.