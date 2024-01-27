



Spurred by a 12-2 run capped by Jaylen Murray’s 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, the Rebels (17-3, 4-3 SEC) hung on to knock off Texas A&M (12-8, 3-4 SEC) 71-68 Saturday night before 12,610 at Reed Arena.

“Just another one-possession SEC game,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. “I told our guys they had to fight and scrap, because they were playing a really good team.”

A&M led most of the first half, but a 13-2 run by the Rebels erased that lead and sent Ole Miss into the locker room with a 31-29 lead.

“In the 3-ish, 2-ish minute range, I should have called a timeout in spite of being in a good groove,” coach Buzz Williams said.

That run would expand to 23-6, putting the Rebels up 44-33 with 15:33 to go in the game.

The Aggies got up off the mat with a 9-0 run of their own, which included 5 quick points from Wade Taylor (30 points) to cut the lead to 44-42. Another 5-0 run after an Ole Miss basket was capped by a 3-pointer by Jace Carter (7 points, game high 12 rebounds) to put A&M up 49-48.

“(Carter) impacted the game greatly on the glass,” Williams said.

A&M’s struggled from the free thrown line, making just 12 of 22 attempts. It even infected Taylor, who missed a pair of free throws with A&M up 1.

“If we shoot 22 free throws, we’ve got to make more than 12,” Williams said.

But Henry Coleman (7 points, 7 rebounds) grabbed the offensive board for the put back to put A&M up 51-48. Layups by Andersson Garcia (6 points) and Boots Radford (13 points) gave the Aggies a 57-51 lead with 5:26 left. A layup by Taylor put A&M up 60-53 with 3:39 left.

Then Ole Miss began their big run, with Matthew Murrell giving the Rebels the lead back with 1:24 to go.

“We talked about getting a turkey (3 stops) to win the game, and I’m not sure we got a stop,” Williams said.

Radford made a pair of free throws to tie the game at 62, but after Murray’s 3, he only made 1 of 2 on his next trip to the line with 18 seconds to go. Ole Miss hit two more free throws to go up 4, but Taylor responded with a long 3 to pull A&M to within 1 with 11 seconds left.

The Rebels would outscore A&M 4-2 at the line in the final few seconds, and a desperation 3 from Radford missed badly.

“We gotta play 40 minutes. It’s tough to play SEC basketball,” Carter said.