A week after completing 8 of 24 passes for 59 yards and 4 interceptions, the Aggies made Mississippi State into the modern-day version of Steve Young Saturday night, giving up more than 320 yards of total offense to the formerly beleaguered quarterback in a 28-13 embarrassment at Davis Wade Stadium.

The blunders for the Aggies started immediately before they could even run their first play after the bye week, getting called for a delay of game. Things got worse with a pair of drops in a 3 and out, which Mississippi State answered with a 12-play, 79-yard drive capped by a 25-yard pass from Fitzgerald (14-22, 241 yards, 2 TD) to Stephen Guidry (3 catches, 130 yards, 1 TD) that was misplayed by corner Charles Oliver. In a foreshadowing of things to come, the Bulldogs went four for four on 3rd down conversions, including scoring the touchdown on 3rd and 12.

“They made a lot of big plays, and a lot of them were on third down,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said.

The Aggies wouldn’t give up any more points in the first half, but they didn’t shower themselves with glory, either. They dropped seven passes, missed a 49-yard field goal attempt and went backwards in their only trip into the red zone, settling for a 34-yard field goal from Seth Small.

“We had some dropped balls, some overthrows,” Fisher said. “I can think of seven to 10 right off my head.”

It seemed like the Aggies had found their footing just before halftime, going on a 4 play, 64-yard drive that ended with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Kellen Mond (23-46, 232 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) to Quartney Davis (6 catches, 59 yards, 1 TD). Even though they went in to the locker room with a 10-7 lead, they came out after halftime looking like the team that had nothing to play for, not the one who had a shot at a New Year’s Day bowl coming in.

The Bulldogs took the lead back almost immediately, with Fitzgerald hitting WR Osiris Mitchell for a 38-yard touchdown pass on a play where CB Debione Renfro was in excellent position, but inexplicably failed to jump to deflect or intercept the pass.

The Aggies responded with a drive of their own, but Mond took an 8-yard sack on the Mississippi State 31 to knock them out of field goal range. A 33-yard punt return by Hezekiah Jones on the next drive set the Aggies up inside the Bulldogs 30, but again, they were unable to get into the end zone after getting inside the 20. A&M got another field goal to narrow State’s lead to 14-13, but that would be as close as they got.

“It’s very frustrating. We just seem to not be able to convert in the red zone,” Mond said. “We’ve got to figure out what we’re doing wrong. Whenever we get into the red zone, it’s a struggle for us.”

The Aggies looked like they had snatched momentum, after Jayden Peevy picked up his first sack of the year and A&M had the Bulldogs backed up on their own 14 with a 3rd and 21. Instead, they gave up the third-longest pass play in Mississippi State history, inexplicably leaving the center of the field open for Guidry, who took the ball 84 yards to the Aggie 2. Three plays later, Fitzgerald punched it in to push the lead to 21-13.

A&M had one more chance in the fourth quarter, after a 38-yard screen pass to Trayveon Williams got the Aggies down inside the Bulldogs 10. Instead, the Aggies self-destructed yet again, getting called for an illegal substitution penalty, giving up a sack and then having Mond throw an interception in the end zone on 4th down, allowing State to move out to the 20 instead of having to take over inside their 10 with 2:36 left.

“We couldn’t change it,” Fisher said. “No one could change the momentum.”

As it turned out, it wouldn’t matter. One play later, Fitzgerald hit the Aggies with the dagger, picking up 76 of his 88 rushing yards as he went untouched to put the game out of reach.

“I don’t know what it (with Fitzgerald and A&M),” defensive end Landis Durham said. “We came in with a pretty good game plan, but they did some things better than us tonight.”

A&M has now lost three visits in a row to Davis Wade Stadium, and like the others, they have themselves to blame. After a sloppy performance in all facets of the game, Fisher said there were plenty of tough lessons to learn from the loss.

“We didn’t match up,” he said. “You’ve got to finish.”