Forward Andersson Garcia’s putback of a wild shot by point guard Wade Taylor with 1:03 left gave A&M (15-6, 7-1 SEC) a lead they would not relinquish in a 72-66 slugfest with Vanderbilt (10-11, 3-5 SEC) before a very loud crowd of 12,464 at Reed Arena.

"It was fun,” guard Boots Radford said. “The fans were locked in … we stuck it out and got the win.”

Forward Henry Coleman led the Aggies with 18 points, while Taylor and Radford added 14 each. Garcia only had 5 points, but his lay-in, and a free throw with less than a minute left, were crucial.

“Andersson Garcia only finished with 5 points tonight, but he was probably the MVP tonight with his six offensive rebounds,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said.

A&M coach Buzz Williams didn’t disagree.

“What Andy has brought has been so good,” he said. “This week, he and (Andre Gordon) have been phenomenal.

The Aggies came out with plenty of fire, but were sloppy and inaccurate. They turned the ball over 5 times in the first half and hit only 3 of 13 3 point attempts as they shot 39% from the field. Vandy, on the other hand, went on a red-hot run in the middle of the half, hitting five 3s in a row to push their lead up to as much as 9. A 3-pointer by Radford as time expired cut the Commodores’ lead to 34-30 at the intermission.

Vanderbilt hit 12 of their 26 shots, including half of their 12 3-pointers, in the first 20 minutes.

The Aggies were kept in the game by 12 points from Henry Coleman, including a pair of slam dunks. A&M’s other major scorers, on the other hand, were ice cold: Taylor was 0-4 with 2 turnovers and Radford was just 2 of 9. Forward Julius Marble, dealing with foul trouble, was held to 5 points and only one field goal.

The Commodores held on to an 8-point lead in the second half, with forward Myles Stute (22 points) hitting 5 of his first 7 3-point attempts. But the Aggies started to whittle away at the lead and a layup by Radford tied the game at 39. After a Vanderbilt basket, Garcia scored his first points with a layup off of an offensive rebound to tie the game again.

Stute hit his sixth 3 to give Vandy the lead again, but the Aggies took the lead with 13:43 left on a scoop shot by Gordon (5 points). A&M then went on a 12-0 run to push their lead out to 64-51 with 8:29 to go.

After missing his first 5 shots, Taylor his groove, hitting a pair of free throws, then a 3-pointer and a runner off the glass. After Hayden Hefner hit a 3, Taylor made a steal, flipped the pass over his shoulder to Coleman who converted an easy layup. On the next possession, Taylor was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three of his free throws.

But the Commodores responded with a 15-1 run of their own, with guard Jordan Wright scoring 8 points and Stute adding another 3. With 2:59 left in the game, Vandy held a 66-65 lead.

They would not score again.

“It came down to execution in the late game…we had a couple of key plays in the late stretch where we didn’t have good looks at the basket,” Stackhouse said.

Williams said the Aggies made some changes, particularly to limit Stute, late in the game.

“At the first timeout (with 1:41 left), we switched some things up,” he said. “(Stute) is going to shoot it every time he gets it, and in my evaluation, he’s the best shooter in the league.”

The Aggies struggled all night from the free throw line, making just 23 of 36 attempts, which prevented them from taking the lead earlier. Radford hit 1 of 2 attempts with 2:16 left to tie the game, after a layup by Dexter Dennis on a previous possession was wiped out by a very questionable charge call. After the Commodores missed a shot on their possession, Dennis missed another layup, but Garcia grabbed the rebound with 1:26 left.

“It seemed like every time the ball went up, they got a second chance,” Stackhouse said.

Williams quickly called timeout, and the ensuing play sent Taylor into the lane for a runner. It was well short, but Garcia grabbed the ball as if it were a pass and laid it in, giving A&M a 68-66 lead.

“That was an Andy play,” Radford said. “The more you see him play, the more you’ll see him make plays like that.”

On Vanderbilt’s next possession, Wright was pinned on the baseline and Taylor swiped at the ball, forcing the Commodores’ 11th turnover and a subsequent foul. He would hit both of his free throws, followed by one each from Coleman and Garcia to ice the game away.

Coleman jokingly said that the team missed some free throws down the stretch to keep the fans in their seats.

“That’s the environment you dream of,” he said.

Williams said the boisterous crowd gave the team a boost of energy it needed.

“I think they were the difference. I honestly do,” he said.