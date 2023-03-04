



Behind Taylor’s game-high 28 points, key defensive stops by Andersson Garcia and Solomon Washington and the grit of Dexter Dennis, No. 24 Aggies (23-8, program record 15-3 SEC) stopped No. 2 Alabama (25-6, 16-2 SEC) in a 67-61 slugfest before a very loud sellout crowd of 12,989.

A very even game was decided at the free throw line, with the Aggies hitting 27 of 28 attempts while Alabama made 10 of 11.

The Aggies got off to a solid start, leading the entire first half as their defense contributed to a miserable shooting half by the Crimson Tide. Alabama took 19 3-point attempts and hit just two, including just one of their first 16. The Aggies forced Alabama into 10 first half turnovers, further frustrating the Crimson Tide’s offense.

A&M went into halftime up 32-22 after another strong first half of defense. The 22 points were the lowest for Alabama all season and the ninth time in 18 SEC games the Aggies held an opponent under 25 points in the first half.

After a rough performance at Ole Miss, both Boots Radford (21 points) and Taylor had strong first halves. Radford had 10 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists at the intermission, including assists to Henry Coleman and Julius Marble for dunks.

The dunks came off the pick and roll, something that A&M has not shown much of this year, but was part of an more aggressive approach in the first half.

Taylor had two fouls with just under 10 minutes to go in the first half, but still led A&M’s attacking of the basket, making a spinning circus shot and hitting all five of his free throws during an 11-point opening stanza.

In spite of a double-digit halftime lead, coach Buzz Williams warned his team against complacency and reminded them to, in the words of Muhammad Ali, “Fight in the middle of the ring”.

The anticipated second-half slugfest quickly came to pass.

Alabama, as they did against Auburn and South Carolina, warmed up in the second half. An 8-0 run cut A&M’s lead to 42-40 with 11:10 to go in the game, but Radford hit a pair of free throws and Garcia added a third to push A&M’s lead back to 5.

Miller promptly hit a pull-up 3 and Jahvon Quinerly added a layup to tie the game at 47 with just under 9 minutes to go. Undeterred, Taylor hit a jump shot to give A&M the lead back. He and Miller would then trade baskets the next two possessions, keeping A&M’s small lead in place.

“It was punch for punch,” Radford said.

Noah Clowney tied the game back up at 51, then, after Radford was called for an offensive foul, Quinerly hit a 3 to give Alabama its first lead at 54-51 with 4:47 left.

“We knew they’d come out with a good punch (in the second half),” Taylor said.

The lead lasted one possession.

Taylor promptly hit a 3 of his own, tying the game back up with 4:17 left.

“I saw were down 3 and we had a fast break…and I pulled up and hit a 3, so we went 1-0 on that possession,” he said.

Williams said that his team could have crumbled as South Carolina and Auburn did in the face of Alabama runs, but tough situations during conference play had prepare them for the moment.

“They didn’t flinch,” he said. “Your ability to not flinch improves, each game.”

Taylors 3 would be A&M’s last basket from the field, but it didn’t matter. The Aggies took over on defense and at the free throw line.

“Get a turkey (three defensive stops),” Taylor said of the team’s mindset at the under 4-minute timeout. “We knew if we get a turkey, we win.”

Alabama’s next two possessions came up dry, with Julius Marble blocking 7-foot Alabama center Charles Bediako and Garcia picking up a charge on Miller.

“He just makes winning play after winning play after winning play. He just has incredible instincts,” Williams said of Garcia.

Dennis would miss a fadeaway on the other end, but Henry Coleman grabbed an offensive rebound and passed it out to Radford, who was fouled.

Radford hit both free throws to put A&M back up 56-54, and the Aggies would not trail again.

On Alabama’s next possession, Quinery attempted to throw a lob in to Clowney that Washington leapt up and grabbed. On the other end, Miller fouled Taylor on a 3-pointer that led to three free throws and a 5-point A&M lead.

“(Garcia and Washington) were so good,” Williams said. “I thought Solo and Andy had a much better presence on the glass (than Coleman and Marble) and we had to finish.”

That lead was cut back to 2 when Mark Sears hit a 3 with 2:38 left. The Aggies would push the lead back to 4 when Dennis (11 points, 7 rebounds) made two free throws after Miller committed his fifth foul with 1:59 left.

Even though the scandal-plagued Miller led the Crimson Tide with 19 points, he took 23 shots and only hit 2 of 12 3-pointers. Dennis, who missed all of one game with a sprained left knee, got help from Washington and Radford in forcing the talented freshman into taking one tough shot after another.

Still, Alabama did not go away quietly. Quinerly made a layup with a minute left to make it a 2-point game again, then had a chance to tie or take the lead after Taylor missed a 3 with 39 seconds left.

But Garcia made a huge “Andy Play”, jumping the pass from Sears with 35 seconds to go and getting the ball back out to Taylor with 29 seconds left, sending the crowd into an absolute frenzy.

“I was behind him and I didn’t see it,” Radford said of the steal. "I just heard the crowd go crazy.”

Radford added four free throws in the final 15 seconds to offset a dunk at the buzzer from Bediako for the final margin.

In spite of the biggest win in the history of Reed Arena, the crowd remained in the stands — instead, the players came to them, with the team celebrating with the Reed Rowdies during the Aggie War Hymn.

“It was an incredible atmosphere. Electric,” Williams said.

Taylor agreed, saying the 12th Man had made a big difference in the team’s performance in conference play.

“They made the season what it is,” he said. “They changed the basketball culture here.”