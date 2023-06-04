The Aggies, who are the two seed in the Palo Alto Regional, jumped out to a 1-0 lead against Stanford starter Joey Dixon when center fielder Ryan Thompson drove in Haas with an RBI groundout in the top of the first. The Aggies would leave the bases loaded, however, and Stanford would strike back quickly.

In the bottom of the first, Cardinal right fielder and cleanup hitter Braden Montgomery hit a two-run homer to put Stanford ahead. Leadoff hitter and centerfielder Eddie Park drove in another run in the second, knocking out starter Justin Lamkin, who walked 4 in just 1 2/3 innings of work.

Reliever Evan Ashenbeck would give up an unearned run in the third, but gave the Aggies 2 2/3 solid innings of work to keep the game close. A&M began their rally in the top of the 4th, with back to back doubles by second baseman Austin Bost and DH Brett Minnich cutting the Stanford lead to 4-2.

Haas would rip the first of two game-altering doubles in the top of the 6th, tying the game with a 2-out double that drove in catcher Max Kaufer and Minnich. He would break the game open an inning later with a bases-clearing two-bagger than put A&M up 7-4.

Haas's handiwork made a loser of reliever Drew Dowd (9-3), who gave up 3 runs on 4 hits in 2 innings of work. While Stanford's bullpen imploded, A&M's would hold the Cardinal scoreless for 5 innings and make a winner out of Brandyn Garcia (3-3), who threw 2 2/3 innings of hitless ball.

Stanford did make things interesting in the 9th, preventing Matt Dillard from picking up the 27th out. Second baseman Drew Bowser drove in the Cardinal's first run since the third with 2 outs in the 9th, but normal starter Troy Wansing came in and got the final out with the bases loaded and the winning run at the plate.

The Aggies remain in the winner's bracket and advance to the regional final Sunday night, where they will play the winner of Sunday afternoon's matchup between Stanford and Cal State Fullerton, who the Aggies defeated Friday night.